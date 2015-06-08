* NSE, BSE indexes fall 0.9 pct each
* Foreign investors sell in 3 of 4 sessions
* Weaker Asian shares also hurt sentiment
MUMBAI, June 8 India's NSE index fell for a
sixth consecutive day to hit its lowest level in 4-1/2 weeks as
worries about weaker-than-average monsoon and foreign selling
continued to hit blue chips such as Housing Development Finance
Corp.
Sentiment was also hurt by weaker Asian shares as slowing
Chinese imports increased concerns about the world's second
largest economy, while strong U.S. jobs data was seen raising
the chance for an earlier U.S. interest rate hike this year.
Foreign institutional investors have sold in three of the
last four trading sessions, withdrawing about a net $210 million
from Indian equities, regulatory and stock exchange data showed.
Overseas funds had withdrawn a net 57 billion rupees
($889.9 million) from shares last month, when markets were
gripped by worries about a potential retrospective minimum
alternate tax (MAT).
"Largely, the exit is being taken by some of the global
traders due to a lot of uncertainty about the monsoon rains,
which is being worsened by negative sentiment due to tax worries
and slow pace of reforms," said Deven Choksey, managing director
at K R Choksey Securities.
The NSE index fell as much as 1 percent to a session
low of 8,033.75, its lowest since May 7. It was down 0.9 percent
at 0820 GMT, heading for its sixth consecutive losing session.
The BSE index also fell 0.9 percent.
Lenders were among the day's leading decliners given worries
that a weaker-than-expected monsoon will prevent the Reserve
Bank of India from cutting interest rates again this year after
easing it by a total of 75 basis points so far in 2015.
Punjab National Bank was down 4.1 percent, while
Bank of Baroda fell 2.8 percent.
Index heavyweight Housing Development Finance was down 2.3
percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd lost 2.4
percent.
However, Bhushan Steel Ltd jumped 16.5 percent,
extending Friday's 20 percent gain after some of its creditors
approved extending its loans for a tenure of 25 years.
($1 = 64.0500 rupees)
For more stocks on the move see
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)