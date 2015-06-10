* BSE index gains 1.02 pct; NSE index up 1 pct

* NSE head towards breaking seven-day losing streak

* Blue-chips lead gains; Strong breadth

MUMBAI, June 10 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday with the broader NSE index heading towards breaking its seven-day losing streak, after index compiler MSCI Inc delayed the inclusion of Chinese domestic shares in its emerging markets index.

Blue-chip gains are in line with some of India's emerging market rivals from the Middle East and Thailand as MSCI's decision is seen maintaining the existing weighting of such markets in the MSCI Emerging Market Index.

MSCI has told China it must further liberalise its capital markets before it will include Chinese domestic shares in one of its global benchmarks, in a setback to Beijing's efforts to promote its currency and attract foreign capital.

MSCI added it expects China-listed shares to be incorporated once outstanding market accessibility issues are resolved - a move that could inject an estimated $400 billion of funds from asset managers to mainland shares.

"This rise is certainly a breather and can provide a relief rally in the near term," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K R Choksey Securities.

Rains and the passage of land reforms during the Indian parliament's budget session are also key, he added.

The BSE index gained 1.02 percent while the NSE index rose 1 percent.

Investors had earlier said Indian equities have already priced in a higher weight for China in the MSCI indexes after falling nearly 12 percent from record highs hit in March and can bounce back if those shares are not included.

However, UBS reduced its target on the NSE index to 8,400 from 9,200 citing slow pace of growth recovery and monsoon forecasts raising concerns over inflation.

Blue-chip stocks led the gains. Reliance Industries rose 2.7 percent while Larsen & Toubro gained 2.1 percent.

Market breadth was pretty strong with BSE's midcap and the smallcap index rising 1.1 percent each.

For more stocks on the move see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)