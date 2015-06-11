* BSE index falls 1.4 pct; NSE index down 1.5 pct
* Retraces gains made after MSCI's China A shares delay
MUMBAI, June 11 Indian shares fell more than 1
percent on Thursday, with the broader NSE index breaking
the psychologically important 8,000 level intraday for the first
time in more than a month on worries over foreign investor sales
and a likely weak monsoon.
Stocks gave up gains made in the previous session after
index compiler MSCI Inc delayed the inclusion of
Chinese domestic shares in its emerging markets index, keeping
India and other markets' weightage intact in the index.
Investors are concerned that a weak monsoon may delay
further interest rate cuts by the central bank and even make the
Narendra Modi-led government take populist measures or at least
delay key reforms, including the one on land acquisition that is
before parliament.
Overseas investors have sold nearly $112 million worth of
cash shares in June so far, adding to the $902.38 million worth
shares sold in the previous month, depository and exchange data
showed, amid worries over slow reforms and retrospective taxes.
"Falls are surprising if one looks at the strong internals
of Indian economy. Foreign sales should abate as reforms pick
up," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based
research and fund advisory firm.
The NSE index fell as much as 1.5 percent, breaking
the key 8,000 level during the day for the first time since May
7.
The BSE index lost up to 1.4 percent, heading
towards its biggest daily fall since June 2.
Technical analysts say a close below the 8,000 level may
increase probability of the NSE index falling to the 7,800
level.
Also, UBS on Wednesday reduced its target for the NSE index
to 8,400 from 9,200 citing slow pace of growth recovery and
monsoon forecasts raising concerns over inflation.
Blue chip stocks led the declines. Reliance Industries
fell 3.1 percent while ICICI Bank lost 1.7
percent.
Housing Development Finance Corp lost 1.8 percent
and Tata Motors fell 3.5 percent.
Only six out of 50 stocks in the NSE index were
gainers.
($1 = 63.9200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)