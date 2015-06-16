* BSE index falls 0.7 pct; NSE index down 0.63 pct
* U.S. investors turn negative on Indian stocks - Macquarie
MUMBAI, June 16 Indian shares fell on Tuesday as
private sector lenders that are heavily owned by foreign
investors, such as ICICI Bank, declined on continued
foreign portfolio sales and worries central bank may not cut
rates further this year.
Indian central bank's projection of inflation rising to 6
percent in January 2016 and fears of drought are setting up the
possibility of no more rate cuts this year.
Falls also tracked lower Asian stocks as financial markets
braced for the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt,
while a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
monetary committee starting later in the day also prompted
caution.
Overseas investors have sold nearly $215.11 million worth of
cash shares in June so far, adding to the $900 million worth
shares sold in the previous month, depositary and exchange data
showed, amid worries over slow reforms, monsoon and
retrospective taxes.
"We expect rate cuts but in January and April," said Aneesh
Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life
Insurance.
Developments in Greece and U.S. Federal Reserve's commentary
would also be important for the near term, he added.
The BSE index fell 0.7 percent, while the NSE index
lost 0.63 percent.
Investors across the United States have become negative at
the margin on India and there can be more declines if key
reforms on taxes, land acquisition and bank capitalisation don't
progress as per expectations, investment bank Macquarie said in
a report on Monday.
Bank shares led the declines. The NSE bank index
fell 0.7 percent.
ICICI Bank lost 1 percent while Housing Development Finance
Corporation fell 2.4 percent.
Axis Bank lost 1.4 percent and HDFC Bank
was lower by 0.5 percent.
($1 = 64.2000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)