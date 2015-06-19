* BSE index rises 0.8 pct; NSE index up 0.7 pct
* Heavy rains hit trading volumes
MUMBAI, June 19 Indian shares rose in thin trade
on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly gain in nearly five
months, as market heavyweight Reliance Industries
surged for a sixth straight session on optimism it would begin
4G phone services in December.
Cash share volumes were well below their 10-day average at
0540 GMT on the BSE and the NSE exchanges, Thomson Reuters Eikon
data shows, as trading was disrupted by heavy rains in the
nation's financial capital Mumbai.
Stocks also rose on value-buying and were on their way to
snap the streak of three straight weekly losses, as the broader
NSE index remains nearly 10 percent below its record
high hit in March.
Asian shares, which rose for a third consecutive day, also
helped sentiment as investors bet U.S. interest rates will not
as rise quickly as expected.
"Good rains are good news for most. But it will be great if
the government can make more headway on reforms in the upcoming
monsoon session of Parliament in August," said G. Chokkalingam,
founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and fund advisory
firm.
The BSE index gained 0.8 percent and the NSE index
rose 0.7 percent, heading for their sixth consecutive session of
gains.
The 30-share BSE index has risen 3.5 percent so far this
week, while the NSE index is headed for a weekly rise of 3.1
percent, their biggest weekly gains since January 2015.
Progress on monsoon, passage of key land and tax reforms in
the monsoon session, upcoming GDP data and June-quarter results
are key triggers ahead, according to investors and traders.
Reliance Industries rose 1.1 percent, extending gains to
nearly 13 percent in the last six sessions, after Chairman
Mukesh Ambani said last Friday that the company could be ready
to begin 4G phone services in December.
Among other blue-chips, Housing Development Finance Corp
rose 2 percent, while Larsen & Toubro gained
0.9 percent
Mahindra and Mahindra advanced 3 percent after
Magellan Aerospace Corp said on Thursday it would
partner Mahindra's aerospace unit for structural assemblies,
machined components and fabrications.
For more stocks on the move see
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)