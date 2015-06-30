* BSE index rises 0.03 pct; NSE index up 0.2 pct

* Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies fall

* FIIs sell shares worth $1.44 bln over past 2 months

* NSE index down 1.36 pct so far in June

* Sun Pharma gains on price hike report

MUMBAI, June 30 Indian shares traded rangebound on Tuesday as software exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services fell after revenue warnings by some of its smaller rivals, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose after Credit Suisse said the company has raised prices of some drugs.

Companies including Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems and KPIT Technologies have warned that revenue would be lower than expected in the April-June quarter due to delay in capex at key clients and cross-currency shifts.

Foreign portfolio sales worth 91.55 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) over the past two months also weighed on sentiment.

"Slowly many companies are coming forward and giving poor guidance. This quarter, like previous few, may not be great," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

The 30-share BSE index rose 0.03 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.2 percent.

For the month, the BSE index was down 0.7 percent and the NSE index was lower 1.36 percent.

However, other Asian shares rose on Tuesday after Chinese stocks broke a punishing three-day losing streak, but gains were capped by fears they could go into freefall again and as investors nervously awaited further developments in the deepening euro zone crisis.

Sun Pharmaceutical rose 2.3 percent after Credit Suisse said the company has raised prices of drugs at its unit Ranbaxy Laboratories.

Software exporters led losses with TCS and Tech Mahindra down 1.5 percent each, while HCL Technologies fell 1.2 percent.

For more stocks on the move see ($1 = 63.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)