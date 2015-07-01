* BSE index rises 1.05 pct; NSE index up 1.15 pct

* India working on package to help ailing state-run banks

* State-run banks top gainers among BSE large caps

* Global shares rise as investors hold nerve after Greek default

MUMBAI, July 1 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, heading for their biggest daily gain in nearly 1-1/2 weeks, as state-run banks rose after the government's plan of a comprehensive package raised hopes of faster recapitalisation.

As part of the package, New Delhi is trying to improve corporate governance and strengthen management at state-run banks, Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said. It is also overhauling annual targets for public sector lenders to increase the focus on efficiency.

Gains also tracked higher global shares as some investors kept faith with expectations that, despite defaulting on an IMF loan, Greece will find a way to stay inside the currency zone.

"Greece has been put on the back burner. The government's focus to end improper lending is also helping," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm.

The 30-share BSE index rose 1.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gained 1.15 percent, heading towards their biggest daily gain since June 22.

State-run lenders, which dominate India's banking system, led the gainers on India's plan of comprehensive package to help the ailing banks.

Stress tests carried out by the central bank showed that gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a ratio of total loans could rise to 4.8 percent by September from 4.6 percent in March, before dipping to 4.7 percent by March 2016.

State Bank of India rose 2.2 percent, Bank of Baroda gained 4.8 percent and Punjab National Bank advanced 2.1 percent.

Union Bank of India rose 5.8 percent and Bank of India gained 5.5 percent.

For more stocks on the move see ($1 = 63.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)