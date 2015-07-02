* BSE index rises 0.1 pct; NSE index up 0.2 pct

* Oil retailers top gainers among BSE large caps

* Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services fall

* Asia stocks rise for third day though Greece, China weigh

MUMBAI, July 2 Indian shares edged up in rangebound trade on Thursday, heading for their highest close in nearly 2-1/2 months, as oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corp rose after crude oil prices slumped in the previous session.

Gains were, however, limited as shares of Infosys and other software exporters fell after rivals issued revenue warnings and eurozone worries over Greece's default led to concerns about June-quarter results.

Companies including Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems and KPIT Technologies have warned that revenue would be lower than expected in the April-June quarter due to a delay in capex at key clients and cross-currency shifts.

Market research firm Gartner Inc said on Tuesday that worldwide IT spending would decline 5.5 percent in 2015, which analysts attributed to the rising U.S. dollar.

"IT companies' business model is changing, so slippages in quarterly results would continue for a while," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities.

IT companies can be bought but only with a two-year investment horizon, he added.

The 30-share BSE index rose 0.1 percent and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.2 percent, heading towards their highest close since April 17.

Asian stocks also rose for a third consecutive day though widening cracks in Chinese stocks and Greece's standoff with its creditors capped gains while the dollar was bolstered by upbeat U.S. economic data.

On the domestic front, monsoon progress, which has been above expectation, and reforms such as land acquisition bill would be key to the stock market performance, according to traders.

Oil retailers were the top gainers among BSE large-cap stocks. Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 4.9 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 2 percent and Indian Oil Corp surged 5.2 percent.

Telecom stocks rose with Bharti Airtel up 3 percent after the company said it had completed the divestment of tower assets in five countries.

IT shares led losses with Infosys down 1 percent, Tech Mahindra lower 1.2 percent and Tata Consultancy Services down 0.3 percent.

For more stocks on the move see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)