* BSE index up 0.24 pct; NSE index gains 0.25 pct

* Crude oil related stocks lead gains

* Crude slumped more than 6 pct in previous session

MUMBAI, July 7 Indian shares edged up on Tuesday, on track to close at their highest level in nearly 2-1/2 months as crude oil-users such as Asian Paints rose after the commodity fell more than 6 percent in the previous session.

Crude oil prices steadied on Tuesday, after posting one of their biggest selloff this year over Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and China's ongoing stock market woes.

India's south-west monsoon rains at par so far also helped, easing fears of dry weather in the June-September season. But weather officials forecast monsoon rains would remain subdued in large parts of the country in the first half of July.

"Indian markets are keeping a close eye on the developments in Greece and progress of the monsoons in India," Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities said.

The 30-share BSE index inched up 0.24 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.25 percent, heading towards their highest close since April 17.

Indian stocks also bucked the weak trend in most Asian stocks with Chinese shares falling more than 5 percent at one point despite unprecedented steps last weekend to stabilise the plummeting market.

Crude oil users such as Asian Paints rose 4 percent, while Berger Paints was up 3.7 percent.

Among refiners, Hindustan Petroleum Corp gained 2.9 percent, while Indian Oil Corp was up 1 percent.

Jet Airways also surged 9.3 percent, making it one of the top gainers among BSE large caps.

For more stocks on the move see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)