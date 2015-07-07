BRIEF-Tata Steel completes sale of Speciality Steel UK Ltd to Liberty House Group
* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group
MUMBAI, July 7 Indian shares ended marginally lower on Tuesday, after hitting their highest intraday level in nearly 2-1/2 months, tracking weakness in Asian peers, which fell nearly 1 percent.
The NSE index and the BSE index fell 0.13 percent each after earlier marking their highest intraday level since April 20.
