July 10 Indian shares edged higher on Friday led by gains in select blue-chips including HDFC Bank, but closed 1.5 percent lower for the week as China's stock market rout and concerns over Greece made investors skittish.

The BSE index ended the day 0.32 percent higher while the NSE index ended up 0.38 percent.

For the week, the BSE index fell 1.54 percent while the NSE index was down 1.47 percent.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)