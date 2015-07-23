* BSE index down 0.14 pct, NSE index down 0.2 pct
* Lupin, Bajaj Auto weigh on Nifty
* Financials, healthcare, industrial stocks lag
* Profit booking hits blue-chip stocks
MUMBAI, July 23 Indian shares traded lower on
Thursday, weighed down by stocks such as Bajaj Auto Ltd
and Lupin Ltd while profit-taking in
bluechips also hurt sentiment.
Bajaj Auto fell 5 percent after its earnings fell short of
analysts' estimates despite posting a 37 percent increase in
quarterly profit.
Lupin fell 5 percent ahead of reporting its earnings on a
media report that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
inspected its manufacturing unit in Goa last week and had made
several observations post inspection. Lupin was not immediately
available to comment.
Lupin also recorded a 16 percent fall in consolidated profit
for the quarter ended June.
Selling pressure in financials, healthcare and industrial
stocks made sure the benchmark BSE index and the NSE
index erased most of their gains from Wednesday, when
the markets closed at a three month high.
The BSE index was down 0.14 percent while the NSE index shed
0.2 percent.
Bank stocks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank
and Kotak Mahindra Bank were down between
0.5 percent and 1 percent.
Blue chips Larsen & Toubro down 0.97 percent and
Hindustan Unilever down 1.84 also weighed on the
market.
Cairn India Ltd jumped 6.56 percent after the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday that the company's former
parent Cairn Energy Plc would vote against Vedanta Ltd's
$2.3 billion buyout offer for Cairn India's minority
shareholders
Tata Steel Ltd's shares fell 3.32 percent as the
outlook for the global steel industry continued to be bleak.
For more stocks on the move see
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anand Basu)