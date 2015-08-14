* BSE index up 1.75 pct, NSE index up 1.92 pct
* Indian rupee recovers after hitting 23-month low
* Rate-sensitive stocks lead rally
* In Asia, India seen benefiting most from MSCI index review
MUMBAI, Aug 14 India's NSE index rose
about 2 percent, heading towards its biggest single-day gain in
seven months as the rupee recovered from a 23-month low, while
hopes that the central bank might cut rates in its September
meeting also helped.
After being relatively stable this year the rupee along with
other Asian currencies have been jolted by Beijing's unexpected
move this week to devalue its currency.
Lower consumer and wholesale prices along with
lower-than-expected retail inflation data have bolstered a case
for the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates, according to
traders.
"The RBI will have to intervene because if the rupee slips
faster it will create larger problems on the import bill side,"
Deven Choksey, managing director of KR Choksey Securities said.
"The rupee is unlikely to depreciate beyond 65.5 at this
point of time," Choksey said.
The BSE index gained 1.75 percent, while the NSE index rose
1.91 percent, heading towards its biggest single-day percentage
gain since January 2015.
Stocks also got a lift on hopes of a special session of
parliament to pass a key national goods and service tax reform
and from changes made in the MSCI's quarterly index review. UK,
France and India are expected to experience the largest positive
flows according to HSBC.
Rate-sensitive stocks booked the biggest gains, with Housing
Development Finance Corp gaining 2.7 percent, ICICI
Bank rising 2.6 percent and HDFC Bank adding
1.9 percent.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained 3.5
percent.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 3.8 percent,
heading for a fourth day of gains on hope a key paralysis drug
will boost sales.
Adani Port and Special Economic Zone gained 8.3
pct adding to Thursday's 3.9 pct rise as it replaces NMDC
in the NSE index effective Sept. 28.
