* BSE index down 0.4 pct, NSE index lower 0.24 pct
* Blue-chip stocks see selling pressure
* State-run banks jump on govt's broad reform plan
MUMBAI, Aug 17 Indian shares fell on Monday, led
by selling in blue chip stocks as weak Asian markets, a
lacklustre parliament session and the absence of any positive
earnings trigger weighed on sentiment.
Indian markets tracked losses in Asian stocks that were
dragged lower by volatile Chinese equities, as relative
stability in the yuan failed to assuage underlying concerns that
Beijing may push its currency further down after last week's
surprise devaluation.
Investors were also disappointed that the key goods and
services tax (GST) bill was not passed in the monsoon session of
parliament, which ended last week.
Some profit taking was also seen after Friday's near 2
percent gain amid continued hopes of a rate cut on positive
consumer and wholesale inflation data.
"We are correcting, we're not seeing any positive triggers,
with curtains down on earnings and parliament shutting shop
without any action," Gaurang Shah, vice president, Geojit BNP
Paribas said.
The BSE index was down 0.4 percent and the NSE
index was 0.24 percent lower.
Blue-chips such as Infosys and Housing Development
Finance Corp which were both down 1 percent and
Reliance Industries, down 1.2 percent, weighed on the
NSE index.
Drugmaker Cipla fell 3.4 percent despite its
April-June earnings beating estimates. Analysts said the FY16
guidance of 20 percent sales growth and 100-150 basis points
improvement in margins despite Nexium supplies was
disappointing.
Buying in public sector banks helped the market recover from
a 1 percent fall in earlier trading.
State-run banks rallied on the government's broad reform
plan to shake up the country's dominant but often inefficient
government-backed lenders.
State Bank of India was up 4.7 percent, Bank of
Baroda jumped 14.4 percent, while Punjab National Bank
gained 5 percent.
For more stocks on the move see
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)