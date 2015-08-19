* BSE index up 0.49 pct, NSE index higher 0.44 pct
* Pharma, IT stocks gain
* Sun Pharma rises on BofA-ML upgrade
MUMBAI, Aug 19 Indian shares rose on Wednesday,
led by gains in export-focussed companies after the rupee
fell to a near two-year low in early trades, while
bullish brokerage calls also helped drugmakers such as Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries.
The dollar has surged by almost 20 percent against a basket
of major currencies in the past year as expectations have grown
that the U.S. Fed would become the first major central bank to
hike rates since the financial crisis.
Gains in export-focussed companies and value buying in some
other blue chips offset losses in financial stocks.
Upbeat economic data from the United States and a weak rupee
are helping IT stocks, said Alex Mathews, head of research at
Geojit BNP Paribas.
The BSE index was up 0.49 percent and the NSE index
was higher 0.44 percent, after two days of losses.
Shares of export-focussed companies led the gains. Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries rose 4.5 percent after Bank
of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy" from
"neutral", citing the company's integration with Ranbaxy
Laboratories, price hikes at unit Taro and improvement
in U.S. supplies as key reasons.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares jumped as much as
5.9 percent after the company received final approval from the
U.S. FDA for a copy of Bayer's Yaz contraceptive
drug.
Among IT stocks, Infosys rose 1.6 percent, HCL
Tech gained 2.6 percent and Wipro increased
2.5 percent.
Shares of Delhi-based developers rose after reports that the
country's environment ministry spelt out the dimensions of the
eco-sensitive zone around Noida's Okhla bird sanctuary by
limiting it to 1 KM. The move is expected to unfreeze projects
that have been in limbo for two years.
Jaiprakash Associates surged 7.8 percent, Jaypee
Infratech gained 5.4 percent, Unitech rose
about 1 percent, and DLF advanced 0.5 percent.
Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel fell 0.7 percent after a
report that Reliance Industries would roll out its Jio
4G-enabled handsets next month.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)