* BSE index down 0.35 pct, NSE index falls 0.27 pct
* IT, consumer discretionary, energy stocks fall
* Financial, pharma stocks gain
* RBI expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday -
poll
MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian stocks saw lacklustre
trading in a narrow range on Monday as investors chose to avoid
risky bets a day ahead of the central bank's policy meet.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected cut its key repo rate
to a four-year low to help support the domestic economy at a
time when consumer inflation is at a record low, but may express
caution about easing further as price risks still loom.
A Reuters poll last week showed 45 of 51 economists expect
the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to
7.00 percent, its lowest since May 2011.
"There should be a 25 basis point cut in interest rate and
markets may react positively to it," said Taher Badshah, senior
vice president & co-head equities at Motilal Oswal Asset
Management Co.
"Market should remain sideways though in the near term due
to Bihar (state) elections and upcoming results season."
The benchmark BSE index was trading 0.35 percent
lower while the NSE index was down 0.27 percent.
IT, consumer discretionary and energy stocks lagged while
financials, pharma and telecom stocks gained.
Infosys fell 2.5 percent and was the biggest drag
on the NSE index. Other blue-chip stocks like Tata Motors
down 3.8 percent, Coal India down 2.6
percent and Reliance down 0.4 percent also saw selling
pressure.
Sun Pharmaceutical slipped 2.6 percent, while its
research arm Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd (SPARC)
also fell 2.6 percent after the U.S. FDA revoked
approval for SPARC's seizure drug, citing manufacturing quality
problems at its plant.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories bucked the trend, rising
as much as 6.5 percent, after it launched a generic version of
AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn pill Nexium in the United
States on Sept. 25.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)