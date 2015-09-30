* BSE index up 0.88 pct, NSE index up 0.73
* All sector in the green with the exception of banks
* Credit policy continues to boost sentiment: analyst
MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian stocks rose about 1
percent on Wednesday, holding on to gains from the previous
session with upbeat global markets and the Reserve Bank of
India's bigger-than-expected rate cut on Tuesday continuing to
boost sentiment.
Indian shares tracked other Asian markets that were up
between 1 and 3 percent. European stocks also edged higher in
early trade.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate to a
4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent on Tuesday, in a
bigger-than-expected move and also allowed for steady increase
in foreign investment limit in government securities.
The RBI's policy has achieved a twin objective of protecting
the rupee through greater foreign investments in government
securities and allowing domestic banks to lend more, Deven
Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities said.
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.88 percent after
earlier rising as much as 1.17 percent, while the broader NSE
index gained 0.73 percent after rising as much as 1.05
percent earlier in the day.
Both indexes were on track to mark their highest close since
Sept. 21.
All sectors were in the green with the exception of bank
stocks that saw some profit taking.
The gains were driven by blue-chips stocks, with Infosys
rising 2.8 percent, ITC gaining 1.9 percent
and Reliance up 2 percent.
Other large cap gainers were Bharti Airtel, up 4.7
percent, while Hindustan Unilever gained 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)