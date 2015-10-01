* BSE index up 0.28 pct, NSE index up 0.06 pct
* IT and pharma shares gain
* Banks see selling pressure
MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's NSE index paused
for a breather on Thursday as investors booked profits in stocks
that ran up in the previous two sessions.
Sentiment was also tempered by data that showed India's
manufacturing activity in September slowed more than expected to
a seven-month low.
Earlier in the session, Indian markets drew strength from
overnight gains in Wall Street and upbeat Asian markets. Chinese
financial markets are closed Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 for national
holidays.
"It's primarily profit-booking. Eight thousand is a
sentimental resistance for the Nifty," said Arun Gopalan, vice
president research at brokerage Systematix Shares & Stocks.
"We will be in a range for sometime until (corporate
earnings) results start coming in."
The benchmark BSE index was trading 0.28 percent
higher while the NSE index was up 0.06 percent. The NSE index
touched an intraday high of 8,008.25 points, a level last seen
on Sept. 22.
Selling pressure was seen in banking and auto stocks while
defensives like IT and healthcare gained.
TCS and Wipro gained 2 percent each while
Infosys was up 1.2 percent
Among pharmaceutical stocks Sun Pharma rose 2.7
percent while Lupin gained 2.3 percent.
Meanwhile, shares in HCL Tech plunged 15 percent after the
company's revenue warning.
Indian markets will remain shut on Friday on account of a
local holiday.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Sunil Nair)