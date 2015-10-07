* BSE index up 0.46 pct, NSE index up 0.35 pct
* Oil explorers, auto stocks lead gains
MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian stocks edged higher on
Wednesday, marking their highest level in nearly 1-1/2 months,
after oil explorers rose tracking a rebound in crude oil prices
while auto stocks gained on hopes the upcoming festive season
would boost sales.
Gains also tracked higher Asian stocks which hit a
seven-week high on Wednesday as oil prices showed some signs of
life, supporting battered resource shares and emerging economy
currencies
A tactical rally in emerging markets on some stability in
China PMI and weak U.S. jobs data pushing Fed rate hike
expectations to March 2016 are also seen helping
sentiment.
The upcoming earnings reporting season with Infosys
due to post July-September results on Oct. 12, and
macro data including inflation, industrial output next week
would be key domestic data points to watch in the near term.
"Margin expansion would continues to benefit mid-caps in
September quarter results while macro data points would continue
to showcase marginal improvements," said G Chokkalingam, founder
of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 0.46 percent
higher while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.35 percent
after earlier marking their highest level since Aug. 21.
BSE's oil and gas index was up 0.6 percent while
the sub-index for auto stocks rose 0.9 percent.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 2.5 percent, Cairn
India gained 3.8 percent, Vedanta was up 5.7
percent while Oil India was 2.4 percent higher.
Among auto stocks, Maruti Suzuki rose 1.8 percent
and Bajaj Auto gained 2 percent.
Tata Motors rose 1.8 percent, heading towards a
fifth day of gains in six, on data and news pointing towards
likely improvement in business prospects in India and
abroad. '
However, power sector lenders fell for a second consecutive
session on profit-taking after Monday's sharp surge on hopes the
government would soon announce power distributors'
restructuring.
Power Finance Corp fell 2.3 percent while Rural
Electrification Corp lost 2.9 percent.
For stocks see
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil
Nair)