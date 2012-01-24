NEW DELHI, Jan 24 Indian shares are expected to move in a tight range early on Tuesday, ahead of the central bank's rate decision due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upward risks to inflation, reinforcing expectations it will keep interest rates on hold. "The market could hold on till monetary policy. If the Reserve Bank maintains status quo, it could be taken negatively," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer, Way2Wealth Securities. "There are hopes for a CRR cut. Banks have rallied in the past two weeks. If there are no steps, then we may see some pressure," he said. CRR, or cash reserve ratio, is the proportion of deposits that commercial banks must keep with the RBI. Reliance Industries may fall after the country's upstream regulator saidgas output from the company-operated D6 block could fall below the current 38-39 million cubic metres a day (mmscmd), under half of the estimated peak rate of 80 mmscmd. Many Asian markets were closed on Tuesday in observance of the Lunar New Year holidays, but Japan's Nikkei rose on hopes that a Greek debt deal can still be reached even after European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors. At 0242 GMT, the Nikkei was up 0.37 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.26 percent. On Monday, the 30-share BSE index inched up 0.8 percent, helped by financials while Reliance Industries dropped after reporting its first quarterly profit fall in two years. STOCKS TO WATCH * Newspaper publisher DB Corp is expected to fall after it posted a nearly 29 percent drop in December quarter net profit. * Private-sector lender Federal Bank is likely to rise after its December quarter net rose more than 41 percent and asset quality improved during the period. * Shree Cement may open higher after its December quarter net more than doubled. * KPIT Cummins Infosystems is expected to rise after its board approved a 1:1 bonus shares. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Recuperating euro stung by Greek uncertainty * Oil up on EU deal to ban Iran crude, weaker dollar * Euro shaky by stocks up as Greek debt talks stall * Wall St rests after rally; bellwether earnings ahead * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview