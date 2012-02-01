NEW DELHI, Feb 1 Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday as investors turn cautious after a sharp rally in January, with other Asian markets struggling to hold their ground. Housing Development Finance Corp could fall after sources told Reuters U.S. private equity investor Carlyle Group plans to sell about 20 million shares in the leading Indian mortgage lender via stock market deals on Wednesday. Carlyle, which owns just over 5 percent of HDFC, could raise up to $283 million in the planned deal that will cut its stake in the Indian company to nearly 4 percent, the sources said. Investors will also watch January sales releases from automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. Asian stock markets cut early losses after better-than-expected reading from manufacturing index lifted sentiment, but investors remained on guard ahead of more manufacturing surveys later from the world's biggest economies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed by 0245 GMT, after opening lower on weaker U.S. data, which dented recent optimism that the world's largest economy may escape the gloom from the euro zone debt crisis. The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.29 percent, indicating a lower open for the local market. On Tuesday, India's benchmark share index closed 1.96 percent higher at 17,193.55, taking gains for last month to more than 11 percent in what was its best January since 1994. STOCKS TO WATCH * UTV Software Communications Ltd may rise after Walt Disney Co said it would acquire controlling stake in the Indian company and delist UTV. * Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines, Spicejet could rise after Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest oil marketing company, said it would cut jet fuel prices by up to 3.1 percent from Wednesday. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro shaken by month-end flows, China PMI looms * Brent edges up, but U.S. data curbs surge * Stocks pressured by growth worries, focus on PMI data * Wall Street ends strong January on flat note * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview