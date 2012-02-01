* Sensex down 0.4 pct after rallying 11.3 pct in January * HDFC drops as Carlyle sells 20 mln shares - sources * Automakers rise on hopes for good January sales (Updates to mid-morning, adds detail, comments) NEW DELHI, Feb 1 Indian shares eased on Wednesday as investors took profits after the market rallied more than 11 percent in January, with Housing Development Finance Corp and ICICI Bank leading the fall. HDFC, the country's biggest mortgate lender, dropped more than 2 percent after about 20 million shares, or 1.3 percent of its outstanding shares, changed hands in block deals. The shares were sold by Carlyle Group, HDFC's chief executive said, citing market sources. At 10:41 a.m. (0511 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.36 percent at 17,132.49, with 18 of its components falling. The benchmark posted its best January rise in 18 years, rallying 11.3 percent on a surge in foreign fund investments. "We are seeing some sort of consolidation," said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, adding the market will need fresh triggers to move up further. "Fundamentally, quarterly earnings numbers have been good for majority of the large caps. News such as capital infusion in State Bank of India is positive. I think what the market is waiting for is the state election results," he said. Elections in five states, including in key Uttar Pradesh and the Punjab, end in early March. A good showing in the state elections would be a boost for the Congress party that runs the federal government and would help revive stallled policy reforms. Mathews said BSE index would face resistance at 17,315, its 200-day moving average. The 14-day Relative Strength Index was 66.7 at Tuesday's close, hovering near the overbought 70 level. Foreign funds have been net buyers of about $2 billion of shares in January, compared with net outflows of about $500 million last year. India's manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in eight months in January as factory output surged the most on record on increased domestic and foreign demand, a business survey showed on Wednesday. ICICI Bank, the country's No. 2 lender, dropped 2.5 percent on profit-taking, after jumping 5.9 percent on Tuesday on record quarterly profit and a surprising drop in provisions for problem loans. Automakers bucked the weak market and rose on hopes for good January vehicle sales numbers. Top car maker Maruti Suzuki gained more than 3 percent after it reported January sales rose 5.2 percent. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, which report sales later in the day, were up 1.3 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. Motorcycle makers Hero MotoCorp added 3.3 percent and Bajaj Auto rose 1.6 percent. The 50-share NSE index was down 0.41 percent at 5,177.85. In the broader market, there were 788 gainers for 525 losers on total volume of about 15 million shares. Asian stock markets struggled on Wednesday as weaker U.S. data damped down recent optimism that the world's largest economy may escape the gloom from the euro zone debt crisis, while Chinese manufacturing surveys failed to break the cautious mood. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Jet Airways rose 4.5 percent, Kingfisher Airlines added 4.3 percent and SpiceJet gained 5.2 percent after jet fuel prices were cut by up to 3.1 percent. * Fortis Healthcare India Ltd rose as much as 3.6 percent after its Singapore unit bought 85 percent stake in Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd, a diagnostic and molecular imaging chain for about $50 million. TOP THREE BY VOLUME * Suzlon Energy on 13.7 million shares * GVK Power & Infrastructure on 9.7 million shares * Ashok Leyland on 7.9 million shares 