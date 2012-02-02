MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian shares are expected
to climb on Thursday after strong manufacturing data from China
to Germany bolstered risk appetite across Asian markets.
Telecom companies, however, could be subdued ahead of a
verdict by India's top court on a petition seeking cancellation
of several licences given out to companies in a 2008 grant
process, which later snowballed into a massive scandal. The
judgment is due on Thursday.
The main stock index, which rallied 11.3 percent in
January, should maintain the positive momentum though
profit-taking is around the corner, said S.P. Tulsian, an
independent market analyst.
Asian shares and the euro gained as global manufacturing
data soothed fears about global economies deteriorating on the
back of the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.2 percent by 0248 GMT, while Japan's
Nikkei average was trading 0.8 percent higher.
The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up
0.5 percent, indicating a firm start in the local market.
On Wednesday, India's benchmark share index rose
0.62 percent to 17,300.58, its highest close in 12 weeks.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* State-run banks such as State Bank of India, Bank
of India, Union of Bank of India and Punjab
National Bank may fall after the deputy governor of
the Reserve Bank of India said it was not considering any
special dispensation to provisioning norms for banks' bad loans.
* Welspun Corp is expected to open lower after the
steel pipes maker reported a net loss in the December quarter.
* Finolex Cables Ltd is likely to drop after the
electrical cables maker said its December quarter net profit
fell nearly 48 percent.
* Astec Lifesciences Ltd may rise after it entered
into exclusive long-term contract with a multinational company
to manufacture and supply a fungicide.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Dlr pressured as risk appetite improves, yen in focus
* Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild
* Euro, stocks firm on easing global growth concerns
* Wall St starts February strong on factory data, Greece
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Swati Pandey; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
