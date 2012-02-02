* Strong manufacturing data boost sentiment
* Banking, auto stocks rise on encouraging growth outlook
* Cairn India down 2 pct after CEO pares stake
(Updates to mid-morning, adds detail)
MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian shares rose more than
one percent on Thursday after strong domestic manufacturing data
as well as from China to Germany eased concerns about the euro
zone debt crisis and bolstered risk appetite among investors.
Automakers rallied after better-than-expected sales in
January, while encouraging growth outlook helped boost banking
and software stocks.
Shares in telecom operators Bharti Airtel
and Idea Cellular rose by 7 percent and 4
percent respectively after India's Supreme Court on Thursday
quashed 122 telecoms licences issued in 2008 in a judgement that
is expected to impact their major rivals.
Reliance Communications and Telenor's
India partner Unitech fell 5 percent and 7 percent
respectively.
By 10:18 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 30-share BSE share index
rose 1.1 percent to 17,495.36 points, with 24 of its
components higher.
"The manufacturing data has certainly had a positive impact,
but strong liquidity is also a factor, and that is reflected in
the FII inflows," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum
Securities.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth
about $2 billion last month, propelling the benchmark
index up 11.3 percent -- its best January rise in 18 years.
India's manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in
eight months in January as factory output surged the most on
record on increased domestic and foreign demand, a business
survey showed on Wednesday.
Factory activity also rose in China, the United States and
Germany in January, data showed on Wednesday, smoothing worries
over the fallout from Europe's festering debt crisis.
"We are not out of the woods yet, but sentiment has
definitely changed," Dewan said.
Banking stocks rose on hopes renewed economic growth would
boost credit demand while interest rates are widely expected to
have peaked are likely to ease soon.
Largest lender State Bank of India rose 1.3 percent
and rival ICICI Bank, which on Tuesday posted
better-than-expected profits, was up 1.8 percent. HDFC Bank
gained 0.2 percent.
Export-driven software companies also rose on hopes that
strong manufacturing growth in their U.S. market will encourage
higher technology spending. Tata Consultancy Services
rose 1 percent, while Infosys was up 0.8 percent.
Mahindra Satyam was up nearly 3 percent after it
reported a stronger-than-expected five-fold jump in quarterly
net profit, helped by a fall in the value of the rupee.
Automakers Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra
gained 1 percent and 2.3 percent respectively after
the two companies posted robust sales growth in January.
Energy explorer Cairn India fell 2 percent after
the company said its chief executive officer has sold more than
half his shareholding.
The 50-share NSE index gained 0.9 percent to
5,280.30.
In the broader market, there were more than three gainers
for every decline on a strong volume of about 263 million
shares.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Hexaware Technologies jumped 8.7 percent to
95.70 rupees after the software services company posted a 123
percent jump in third-quarter net profit, and said it expects
2012 revenue to be at least $370 million.
* Hero MotoCorp was up 1.6 percent at 1,964 rupees
after the company said sales volume rose 11.5 percent to 520,272
two-wheelers in January, topping analyst estimates.
* Astec Lifesciences Ltd rose nearly 5 percent to
33.10 rupees, its maximum daily limit, after it entered into
exclusive long-term contract with a multinational company to
manufacture and supply a fungicide.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Suzlon Energy on 11.9 million shares.
* Lanco Infratech on 11.5 million shares.
* IFCI Ltd on 9.7 million shares.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Dollar pressured as risk appetite improves
* Brent rises toward $112 on Iran, promising economic data
* Euro, stocks firm on easing global growth concerns
* Wall St starts February strong on factory data, Greece
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview