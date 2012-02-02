* Strong manufacturing data on Wed boosts sentiment
* Bharti jumps after court ruling; Reliance Comm, Unitech
slide
* Software, auto stocks rise on encouraging growth outlook
(Updates to close)
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian shares rose 0.8
percent on Thursday to their highest close in nearly three
months after strong manufacturing data in India and other major
economies from China to Germany eased growth concerns and
bolstered risk appetite.
Telecom stocks were in the spotlight through most of the
session after India's top court revoked all 122 telecoms
licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale and plunged
the telecoms market of Asia's third-largest economy into
uncertainty.
Largest operator Bharti Airtel jumped 6.8 percent,
its biggest percentage gain in almost 19 months, on expectations
it would be a beneficiary of the ruling, while
Reliance Communications and Unitech, the
Indian partner of Norway's Telenor, fell 3.7 percent
and 6.9 percent, respectively.
"The ruling is positive for the market, in a sense, because
the larger, established players are seen benefiting," said
Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
"Even for the affected companies, some sort of via-media
will have to be found. Their investments on rollouts cannot be
allowed to go waste."
Analysts said Thursday's court decision may result in
short-term uncertainty in the fast-growing Indian telecom market
that has already witnessed squeezed margins in the past few
years, and push back foreign investment.
The ruling applies to 122 licences held by eight operators
but potentially affects less than 5 percent of users in a
fiercely competitive market crowded with more than a dozen
players.
The 30-share BSE share index closed 131.27 points,
or 0.76 percent, higher at 17,431.85 points, its third straight
day of gains. It had risen as much as 1.2 percent in trading.
Twenty-one of its components ended higher.
Major gainers included auto and software stocks.
"The manufacturing data has certainly had a positive impact,
but strong liquidity is also a factor, and that is reflected in
the FII inflows," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum
Securities.
"We are not out of the woods yet, but sentiment has
definitely changed," he said.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth
about $2 billion last month, propelling the benchmark
index up 11.3 percent -- its best January rise in 18 years. The
index had declined nearly 25 percent in 2011.
India's manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in
eight months in January as factory output surged the most on
record on increased domestic and foreign demand, a business
survey showed on Wednesday.
Factory activity also rose in China, the United States and
Germany in January, smoothing worries over the fallout from
Europe's festering debt crisis.
Export-driven software companies rose on hopes that strong
manufacturing growth in the key U.S. market may encourage higher
technology spending. Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.7
percent, Infosys gained 0.5 percent, while Wipro
jumped 3.5 percent.
Mahindra Satyam jumped more than 5 percent after
it reported a stronger-than-expected five-fold jump in quarterly
net profit, helped by a fall in the value of the rupee.
The stock, however, ended lower after late
profit-taking.
Automakers rose after better-than-expected sales in
January, but gave up most gains after profit-taking late in the
session.
Still, carmaker Maruti Suzuki ended 0.2 percent
higher, while Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1.7 percent,
after the two companies posted robust sales growth in January.
Banking stocks gained on hopes renewed economic growth would
boost credit demand, while interest rates that are widely
expected to have peaked are likely to ease soon.
Largest private sector lender ICICI Bank, which on
Tuesday posted better-than-expected profits, rose 1.4 percent,
HDFC Bank settled 0.2 percent higher, altough State
Bank of India gave up gains to close 0.2 percent lower.
The 50-share NSE index rose 0.7 percent to 5,269.90.
In the broader market, 884 gainers stayed ahead of 660
declines on a heavy volume of about 1,134 million shares.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* Hexaware Technologies jumped 10.3 percent to
97.15 rupees after the software services company posted a 123
percent jump in third-quarter net profit, and said it expects
2012 revenue to be at least $370 million.
* Hero MotoCorp rose 2 percent to 1,970.85 rupees
after the company said sales volume rose 11.5 percent to 520,272
two-wheelers in January, topping analyst estimates.
* Energy explorer Cairn India fell 2.3 percent
after the company said its chief executive officer has sold more
than half his shareholding.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Unitech on 72.5 million shares.
* Reliance Communications on 45.5 million shares.
* Lanco Infratech on 36.8 million shares.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* Euro rises after China comments on euro zone support
* Brent struggles to hold gains, US stockpiles weigh
* Shares firm, debt auctions eyed
* U.S. stock index futures point to flat start
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
