MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian shares are expected
to open higher on Monday, bolstered by surprisingly robust U.S.
employment report that offered proof of a healthier global
economy and boosted world markets.
"Asia is already responding to the U.S. numbers," said K.K.
Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital Market in
New Delhi. "Also the court's ruling on Chidambaram in 2G scam is
also beneficial to the government and should help a rally."
An Indian court dismissed a petition on Saturday accusing
Home Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram of signing off on the sale
of telecoms licenses at below-market prices that may have cost
the government up to $36 billion in lost revenues.
The U.S. economy created more jobs in January than even the
most optimistic forecast, adding to a sense the global economy
started the year in better shape than hoped, especially with new
signs of life in Europe.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 0.38 percent by 0239 GMT, while
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.05 percent.
The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
were up 0.96 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the
Indian market.
Hindustan Unilever, India's largest consumer goods
maker and a unit of Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever Plc, could
rise on expectations for higher earnings. The company is
expected to report an 11 percent rise in December quarter net
profit, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
On Friday, the main 30-share BSE index posted its
fifth consecutive weekly rise, its best run in more than a year,
bolstered by hopes of interest rate cuts by the central bank,
positive economic data and increased foreign fund inflows.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Piramal Healthcare Ltd may climb after the
drugmaker said on Saturday it would buy a 5.5 percent stake in
Vodafone's India unit from Essar for 30 billion rupees
($616.14 million), taking its total stake in the mobile company
to about 11 percent.
* Kingfisher Airlines Ltd may fall after it said
late on Friday it has put on hold plans to join the global
oneworld alliance that could have boosted its earnings by
connecting it to over 800 cities around the world.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro softens as Greek deadline looms
* Oil up sharply on U.S. jobs surge, Iran
* Stocks rise as U.S. jobs gain outweighs Greece
* Nasdaq vaults to 11-yr high on surge in US jobs
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* For Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview