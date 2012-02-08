MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian shares are expected to start higher on Wednesday in line with firmer Asian markets, but investors will be looking to lock in gains after the main index rallied about 14 percent in just over five weeks. "Technically, the market is set for profit booking. Even though it is likely to open up, it will give up the gains later in the day," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman and managing director at CNI Research. At Tuesday's close, the 30-share BSE index's 14-day Relative Strength Index was at 70.7, indicating the market was overbought. Bharti Airtel, the country's top mobile phone carrier, will be in focus as it reports quarterly earnings around 9 a.m. (0330 GMT). Analysts expect a 3.2 percent rise in profits. The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.5 percent by 0224 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.7 percent higher. The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.3 percent. On Tuesday, the BSE fell 0.5 percent to 17,622.45 points, after rising 5 percent over the previous five sessions. STOCKS TO WATCH * ICICI Bank may fall after Reuters reported late on Tuesday that Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings was selling 1.38 percent stake in India's No. 2 lender in a deal to raise up to $303 million.  * GMR Infrastructure Ltd may decline after the construction firm reported a loss of 1.07 billion rupees. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview