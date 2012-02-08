MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian shares are expected
to start higher on Wednesday in line with firmer Asian markets,
but investors will be looking to lock in gains after the main
index rallied about 14 percent in just over five weeks.
"Technically, the market is set for profit booking. Even
though it is likely to open up, it will give up the gains later
in the day," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman and managing director
at CNI Research.
At Tuesday's close, the 30-share BSE index's 14-day
Relative Strength Index was at 70.7, indicating the market was
overbought.
Bharti Airtel, the country's top mobile phone
carrier, will be in focus as it reports quarterly earnings
around 9 a.m. (0330 GMT). Analysts expect a 3.2 percent rise in
profits.
The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
was up 0.5 percent by 0224 GMT, while Japan's
Nikkei was trading 0.7 percent higher.
The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up
0.3 percent.
On Tuesday, the BSE fell 0.5 percent to 17,622.45 points,
after rising 5 percent over the previous five sessions.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* ICICI Bank may fall after Reuters reported late
on Tuesday that Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
was selling 1.38 percent stake in India's No. 2 lender
in a deal to raise up to $303 million.
* GMR Infrastructure Ltd may decline after the
construction firm reported a loss of 1.07 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview