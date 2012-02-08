* Bharti Airtel drops 6.5 pct after results disappoint
* Gainers include TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries
* ICICI Bank shares fall after block deals
(Updates to close)
By Ketan Bondre
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian shares ended 0.5
percent higher on Wednesday, helped by a rally in software
stocks including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys
Technologies and gains in index heavyweight Reliance
Industries.
The main 30-share BSE index added 84.87 points to
end at 17,707.32, with 22 of its components gaining. The index
rose as much as 1 percent intraday and has gained more than 14
percent this year.
The benchmark's 14-day Relative Strength Index was at 71.9,
above the 70 mark that indicates stocks are trading in the
overbought zone.
"At this point in time liquidity is much more important than
fundamentals," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at
SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd, adding that stocks may rise
further from current levels.
"Overbought markets can become much more overbought as long
as liquidity is there."
Foreign funds have invested $3.6 billion in local equities
so far this year, according to data from the Securities and
Exchange Board of India.
TCS, India's biggest software services exporter,
ended 1.8 percent higher. The company said it formed a joint
venture with Mitsubishi Corp to set up a near-shore
delivery centre in Japan.
Infosys and Wipro ended up 1.53 percent
each.
"I think the environment has distinctly improved for IT
firms, even though the customers may reluctantly take decisions
but they are taking decisions," said Deven Choksey, CEO at
brokerage K. R. Choksey.
"By the end of the fourth quarter most of the IT companies
will start giving revised outlook on the upside because the
environment has improved overseas," he said.
India's $76 billion IT industry gets a majority of its
revenue from providing technology services to overseas clients
and counts the United States and Europe as its biggest markets.
Shares in Bharti Airtel, nearly a third owned by
Southeast Asia's biggest phone company SingTel, bucked
the trend and ended 6.5 percent lower, after posting its eighth
straight quarter of falling profits as it was hit by higher tax
and interest costs.
Top private-sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd dropped
as much as 2.8 percent after nearly 15.9 million shares, or 1.4
percent of the bank's equity, changed hands in block deals on
the National Stock Exchange. It ended down 1.8 percent.
Shares in top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Ltd,
ended 1.1 percent lower. The company posted a 4.8 percent fall
in its December quarter net profit.
Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest weight on the
index, ended up 1.6 percent. The company said it is in talks
with major Indian airlines to provide jet fuel infrastructure
and transport services.
The 50-share NSE index ended 0.6 percent higher at
5,368.15. In the broader market, there were 1.8 gainers for
every loser on a total volume of about 930.8 million shares.
World stocks as measured by MSCI were up 0.4
percent, while the emerging equities were 1.09 percent
higher.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* Jubilant Foodworks, which runs the Dominos Pizza
chain in the country, gained 2.8 percent after it posted a
better-than-expected 55 percent jump in quarterly profit on
robust demand and store launches
* Thomas Cook India Ltd rose 20 percent to its
daily upper circuit limit after its UK-based parent said it will
look to sell a majority stake in the Indian travel operator.
* JK Lakshmi Cement ended up 5.5 percent, a day
after the cement and ready-mix concrete maker reported a more
than 10-fold rise in December-quarter earnings.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* IFCI Ltd on 41.25 million shares
* Unitech on 28.6 million shares
* Bharti Airtel on 3.6 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India bond report
* India rupee report
* Euro hits 2-mth high on Greek deal expectations
* Oil gains on falling inventories, Greece
* Euro, shares up as investors look beyond Greece
* US stock futures signal higher Wall Street open
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview