(Updates to mid-morning)
* Sensex up 0.2 pct
* Industrial data awaited 0530 GMT
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 Indian shares nudged
higher on Friday as Tata Steel rebounded from an early
slump, and investors bet on rising foreign fund investments to
underpin the market.
Foreign funds have invested more than $3.6 billion in local
equities so far this year, data from the Securities and Exchange
Board of India showed. In 2011, they were net sellers of about
$500 million.
"The liquidity has overtaken fundamentals," said Jagannadham
Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global Securities in New
Delhi. "The Fed, ECB and the RBI have turned out to be the cheer
leaders for the market."
By 10:42 a.m. (0512 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was up 0.19 percent at 17,865.17, ahead of December
industrial output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).
Analysts expects the data to show output grew at a weaker
annual rate of 3.4 percent from November's 5.9 percent.
Tata Steel initially fell 4 percent in pre-open trade after
the world's No.7 steelmaker reported late on Thursday its first
quarterly net loss in more than two years.
It later rebounded as much as 4.4 percent and led the
gainers. The company expects one million tonne additional sales
in the next financial year, its chief financial officer said.
Top telecoms operator Bharti Airtel gained 1.5
percent after losing 10 percent in the last three sessions,
while construction major Larsen & Toubro rose 1.1
percent.
Lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank fell
0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.15 percent at
5,420.70. In the broader market, gainers led losers by about
1.3:1, on volume of around 283 million shares.
Elsewhere in the region, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2
percent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.26 percent.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 7.4 percent after
the state-run oil marketing company said after market closed on
Thursday its quarterly profit jumped 13-fold.
Jindal Stainless fell 2.4 percent after it
reported a December-quarter loss of 1.1 billion
rupees.
GTL Infrastructure rose 3.3 percent after it
posted a lower loss of 14.3 million rupees in the
December-quarter, compared with a loss of 619.9 million rupees a
year ago.
TOP 3 by volume
* Suzlon Energy on 7.2 million shares
* Tata Steel on 7.02 million shares
* Unitech on 4.05 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee opens mildly lower on mixed cues
* Indian bond yields little changed; debt sale awaited
* Euro near 2-mth highs after Greece; outlook uncertain
* Brent rises for 8th day after Greek bailout deal
* Investors cautious as lenders seek more steps after Greece
deal
* Greek deal leads to modest gains on Wall St
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* For Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
