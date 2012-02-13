NEW DELHI, Feb 13 Indian shares are expected to seesaw on Monday, with Reliance Communications likely to fall after the country's No.2 mobile operator reported its 10th straight quarter of declining profit as interest costs soared. DLF Ltd, India's largest listed developer, may also fall after its quarterly profit fell 45 percent, missing market expectations with the company warning of continued rising costs in upcoming quarters. "The mood of the overall market is a little bit cautious," said Deven Choksey, chief executive officer of K R Choksey Shares & Securities. "We have seen some downside correction in global markets as well. There may not be a major crack, but we will be careful." Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures which put the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default. The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.40 percent by 0240 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore was up 0.15 percent, indicating a muted start. The main Indian stock index, which has posted weekly gains for six consecutive weeks, is up nearly 15 percent since the end of December after falling a quarter in 2011. STOCKS TO WATCH * State Bank of India, the country's top lender, will be in focus ahead of its quarterly results. The bank, with exposure to several highly leveraged companies, is expected to report a 7 percent rise in standalone net profit. * Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy may fall after it reported a net loss of 2.86 billion rupees for the December quarter, compared with 2.54 billion rupees loss in the same period a year earlier. * Diary and bakery products maker Britannia Industries may open up after its December quarter net profit climbed 45 percent. * Pantaloon Retail may fall after it reported a 72 percent drop in quarterly net profit. * Reliance Capital may fall after its net profit during the October-December period fell 43 percent. * Television broadcaster Sun TV may drop after its December quarter net profit fell 25 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro up as Greece parliament endorses austerity steps * Brent rises over $1 after Greece passes austerity bill * Markets up as Greece passes austerity bill * S&P suffers year's biggest loss as Greek deal falters * For Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview