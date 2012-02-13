NEW DELHI, Feb 13 Indian shares are
expected to seesaw on Monday, with Reliance Communications
likely to fall after the country's No.2 mobile
operator reported its 10th straight quarter of declining profit
as interest costs soared.
DLF Ltd, India's largest listed developer, may also
fall after its quarterly profit fell 45 percent, missing market
expectations with the company warning of continued rising costs
in upcoming quarters.
"The mood of the overall market is a little bit cautious,"
said Deven Choksey, chief executive officer of K R Choksey
Shares & Securities. "We have seen some downside correction in
global markets as well. There may not be a major crack, but we
will be careful."
Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday,
relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures
which put the country a step closer to securing a much-needed
bailout fund and avoiding a messy default.
The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
was down 0.40 percent by 0240 GMT, while the
Nifty India stock futures in Singapore was up 0.15
percent, indicating a muted start.
The main Indian stock index, which has posted
weekly gains for six consecutive weeks, is up nearly 15 percent
since the end of December after falling a quarter in 2011.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* State Bank of India, the country's top lender,
will be in focus ahead of its quarterly results. The bank, with
exposure to several highly leveraged companies, is expected to
report a 7 percent rise in standalone net profit.
* Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy may fall after
it reported a net loss of 2.86 billion rupees for the December
quarter, compared with 2.54 billion rupees loss in the same
period a year earlier.
* Diary and bakery products maker Britannia Industries
may open up after its December quarter net profit
climbed 45 percent.
* Pantaloon Retail may fall after it reported a 72
percent drop in quarterly net profit.
* Reliance Capital may fall after its net profit
during the October-December period fell 43 percent.
* Television broadcaster Sun TV may drop after its
December quarter net profit fell 25 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro up as Greece parliament endorses austerity steps
* Brent rises over $1 after Greece passes austerity bill
* Markets up as Greece passes austerity bill
* S&P suffers year's biggest loss as Greek deal falters
* For Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
