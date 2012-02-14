* Investors cautious after recent rally in stocks
* Moody's ratings warning weighs on risk appetite
* SBI, Tata Motors rise; software stocks, Cipla fall
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian shares traded 0.3
percent higher in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors turned
cautious after a recent rally, taking cues from rating agency
Moody's warning that it may cut its triple-A ratings on France,
the United Kingdom and Austria.
Software exporters, which focus on the U.S. and European
markets for most of their business, and drugmaker Cipla
were trading weaker, but investors turned bullish on
State Bank of India and Tata Motors on strong
earnings growth prospects.
By 10:10 a.m. (0440 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index
was up 0.3 percent at 17,823.36 points, but was trading
in a very narrow range after opening marginally lower. Nineteen
of its components were trading higher.
"The market has run-up so much, it may have gone ahead of
its fundamentals," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive officer
at Unicon Financial Intermediaries.
"I won't be surprised if it corrects 3-4 percent but any
downside is likely to be capped," he said.
The index has posted weekly gains for six consecutive weeks,
helping it rise more than 15 percent so far in 2012, fuelled
mostly by foreign fund inflows of about $4 billion this year. It
had declined nearly 25 percent in 2011.
Largest lender State Bank of India led the gains,
rising 4 percent after reporting a better-than-expected 15
percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, with
investors ignoring a rise in non-performing assets.
Private sector rival ICICI Bank rose 1.5 percent,
but HDFC Bank was down 0.8 percent.
Tata Motors was up 1.7 percent ahead of its
results as investors bet on higher profits, driven by strong
sales at its luxury Jaguar-Land Rover unit.
Analysts expect the company to report a net profit of 26.13
billion rupees for the December quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, up from 24.2 billion rupees a year ago.
Utility vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra and
Maruti Suzuki were up 1.4 percent and 1 percent,
respectively.
Software exporters were trading lower on worries the global
economic woes might impact technology spending by corporates.
Shares in Tata Consultancy Services were down 0.3
percent, Infosys fell 0.5 percent, while Wipro
was trading down 0.5 percent.
Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday it may cut the
triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria, and
it downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain
and Portugal, citing growing risks from Europe's debt
crisis.
Cipla Ltd was down more than 4 percent after the
drugmaker reported a lower-than-expected 16 percent rise in its
December-quarter net profit.
Asian shares were trading weaker, with the MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
shedding 0.7 percent, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2
percent.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.3 percent up at
5,407.30 points.
In the broader market, 842 gainers led 425 declines, with
173 million shares changing hands.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Sasken Communication Technologies rose 13
percent to 121.70 rupeees after the company said its board would
consider a share buyback.
* Reliance Power rose 1.9 percent to 109.40 rupees
after it posted a 42 percent jump in December-quarter net profit
on higher power generation and doubling of other income.
* Punj Lloyd rose 2.4 percent to 61.15 rupees
after the civil engineering firm posted 703.4 million rupees
profit in the December quarter, compared with a loss of 621.3
million rupees in the previous year.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* IFCI on 13.4 million shares.
* Lanco Infratech on 9.7 million shares.
* Suzlon Energy on 8.8 million shares.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Yen falls as BOJ expands asset buying scheme
* Brent slips towards $116 on euro zone concern, Iran supports
* Markets dip as Moody's takes shine off Greek relief
* Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-mo highs
* For Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
