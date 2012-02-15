* Easing inflation boosts rate-sensitive stocks
* Tata Motors touches record high after results
* ICICI Bank rises 2.3 pct, SBI up 1.7 pct
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian shares rose 1.5
percent on Wednesday, led by gains in Tata Motors
after it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, with
signs of easing inflation sending stocks of automakers and banks
higher.
Tata Motors rallied as much as 6.7 percent to 286.95 rupees,
a record high, a day after it said net profit rose 40.5 percent
as sales at Jaguar Land Rover more than offset weakness in its
home market.
At 10:50 a.m. (0520 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index
was up 1.5 percent at 18,112.7 with 27 of its
components in the green.
The main index has risen more than 15 percent this year,
with foreign institutional investors buying about $4.2 billion
of Indian equities.
Vehicle makers and banks rallied, a day after data showed
headline inflation slowed to its lowest level in more than two
years in January.
"There are clear suggestions that inflation is softening and
its downturn has started, while the interest rate circle is at
its peak," said Hitash Dang, vice president at Jaypee Capital.
"Everybody is thinking that the worst is over the for the
rate-sensitive sectors," Dang said. "And it's not a euphoria but
there is a realisation that the cost of financials will go
down."
Top automaker Maruti Suzuki rose 4 percent and
Mahindra & Mahindra rose 3.2 percent.
ICICI Bank rose 2.3 percent, top lender State Bank
of India rose 1.6 percent, while HDFC Bank
was up 0.8 percent.
Engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro and
construction company Jaiprakash Associates rose more
than 3 percent each.
The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
was up 1.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
was 2.6 percent higher.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.45 percent at 5,494.5. There
were 3.7 gainers for every loser in the broader market on a
total volume of 271.2 million shares.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Educomp Solutions fell 4.25 percent after its
quarterly profit slumped 75 percent.
* Paints maker Akzo Nobel India rose 1.2 percent
after is said its board would consider a buyback of shares from
minority shareholders.
* Offshore services firm Great Offshore soared
11.4 percent after it posted a four-fold jump in December
quarter net profit.
* Max India rose 4.4 percent after the Economic
Times reported that New York Life Insurance Co was in
talks to sell its stake in its life insurance joint venture with
Max India. A spokesman for Max India could not be immediately
reached for comment by Reuters.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infratech on 37.2 million shares
* Tata Motors on 17.06 million shares
* Unitech with 14.99 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro hits 2-month high vs yen after China comments
* Brent holds above $118 as supply trumps Euro zone woes
* Markets consolidate as EU tests Greek commitment
* Shares finish flat in late rally on Greece
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
