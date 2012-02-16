NEW DELHI, Feb 16 Indian shares are
expected to open lower on Thursday after three straight sessions
of rise as investors could turn cautious due to a delay in
cementing a crucial bailout for Greece.
The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
fell 1.25 percent by 0242 GMT, while the Nifty
India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.35 percent,
indicating a lower open for the local market.
Unitech Ltd may fall after its telecoms joint
venture partner Norway's Telenor said it would seek
indemnity and compensation following a court order to cancel
some telecoms permits, including those held by the joint
venture.
Telenor also said it would start process of looking for a
new partner for the Indian joint venture. Unitech said it was
"surprised" that Telenor was seeking compensation from it and
that it may consider legal action against Telenor.
Leading Indian telecoms stocks Bharti Airtel,
Reliance Communications and Idea Cellular
would be watched after India approved relaxed mergers and
acquisition rules and new rules for spectrum grant, which are
seen as positives for the battered sector.
The main 30-share BSE index rose 2 percent on
Wednesday to its highest close in more than six months.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Kingfisher Airlines is seen falling after the
troubled carrier reported a 75 percent increase in losses during
the quarter to end-December.
* Zee Entertainment and Zee News may open
higher after the Business Standard newspaper reported the Zee
Group were front-runners in the race to buy Indian news channel
NewsX.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro falls to 3-wk low on Greece bailout worries
* Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks
* Markets fall, Greek bailout delay dampens mood
* Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Henry Foy; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
