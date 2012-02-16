* Sensex, Nifty fall around 0.4 pct each
* Sun Pharma drops after Wyeth claims $960 mln damages
(Updates to mid-morning, adds details)
NEW DELHI Feb 16 Indian shares eased on
Thursday after a 3-day rally as investor mood was dampened by
another delay in sealing a bailout for debt-stricken Greece,
which could slow down portfolio inflows.
Index heavyweights such as energy conglomerate Reliance
Industries and ICICI Bank led the losses,
after the main stock index climbed to its highest close in more
than six months in the previous session.
Unitech Ltd fell as much as 5.2 percent after its
telecoms partner Norway's Telenor said it would seek
indemnity and compensation from the company following a court
order to cancel licences held by the joint venture.
It later rebounded was up 1.6 percent by 0510 GMT at 32.35
rupees. Unitech said it was surprised by the compensation claim
by Telenor and may consider legal action.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shed 2.9 percent
to 540.90 rupees after it said Wyeth had claimed $960 million in
damages from the company in a lawsuit. The drugmaker said it
disagrees with Wyeth's "overstated" claims and would pursue all
available legal options.
At 10:40 a.m. (0510 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was down 0.35 percent at 18,137.87, with 15 of its
components falling.
The benchmark, which climbed 2.6 percent in the past three
sessions, is up more than 17 percent since the end of December,
compared with a nearly 25 percent fall in 2011. Foreign funds
have been net buyers of more than $4 billion of Indian shares
this year.
"I think there is a growing urge to book some profits and
also the global markets are a bit softer," said Neeraj Dewan,
director at Quantum securities in New Delhi.
"But as long as liquidity is strong, it is difficult to make
a case for a correction. There may be some volatility though,"
he said.
Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company with a
nearly 10 percent weightage in the benchmark index, was down 2.4
percent, extending losses to a third straight day.
No.2 lender ICICI Bank fell 1.2 percent to 969.50
rupees, paring a nearly 4 percent rise in the previous session.
Top lender State Bank of India eased 0.2 percent, while
the banking index was down 0.8 percent.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.42 percent at
5,509.20.
In the broader market, there were 821 gainers for 549 losers
on a total volume of about 387 million shares.
Asian shares fell on Thursday as another delay in cementing
a crucial bailout for stricken Greece underscored how far Europe
is from resolving a debt crisis that threatens the stability of
the financial system.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Power utility companies extended gains for a second
session after the government directed state-run Coal India
to sign long-term fuel supply agreements with private
power producers.
Adani Power was up 6.8 percent, Lanco Infra
rose 4.5 percent, Tata Power gained 4.3
percent and Reliance Power was up 1.1 percent.
* Kingfisher Airlines was up 2.1 percent even
after the troubled carrier reported a 75 percent increase in
losses during the quarter to end-December.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infra on 34.3 million shares
* Unitech on 14.4 million shares
* IFCI Ltd on 13.1 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro falls to 3-wk low on Greece bailout worries
* Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks
* Markets fall, Greek bailout delay dampens mood
* Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
