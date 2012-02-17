MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian shares are expected to rise on Friday and help post their seventh consecutive weekly rise, after indications euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece boosted Asian markets. Reliance Industries Ltd may fall after a source said the energy major has shut a sixth well at its gas fields in the D6 block off the country's east coast. Gas output from D6 may average 22.6 million standard cubic meters a day (mmscmd) in the fiscal year starting in April 2013 from the current 37-38 mmscmd, a government source said separately on Thursday. NMDC will be in focus after a senior official said the state-run miner's joint venture with Russia's Severstal to build a 3-million-tonne steel plant in India is held up on differences over shareholding and delay in mining linkages. At 0251 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9 percent, while Japan rose 1.8 percent and South Korea was up 1.4 percent. The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.8 percent. India's benchmark 30-share index eased 0.3 percent on Thursday to 18,153.99, after rising 2.6 percent in the past three sessions. STOCKS TO WATCH * NTPC Ltd is expected to rise after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the state-run power producer in a two-year long tender dispute with a boiler supplier. * Coal India is likely to be subdued as investors digest the full cost of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's directive for the state-run coal miner to supply private sector power producers. * Adhunik Metaliks is seen rising after the Economic Times reported on Friday that the steel manufacturer is in talks to sell its forging arm to Amtek Auto for 2.3 billion rupees ($47 million). FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar hits fresh 3-1/2 month high above Y79 * Brent tops $120 on Iran, North Sea, Greece * Markets rise on Greece bailout hopes, solid U.S. * Best day in two weeks lifts S&P to 9-mo high * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ($1 = 49.29 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview