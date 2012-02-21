MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian shares are expected
to open little changed on Tuesday as investors await more
details on the approval of a crucial second bailout package for
Greece, and ahead of the first release of India's new annual CPI
inflation data.
Markets across Asia recovered some losses but remained
negative after news that European finance ministers reached a
deal on a 130 billion Euro package for the debt-stricken
European country.
The long-awaited deal aims to cut Greece's debts to 121
percent of GDP by 2020, EU officials said.
India will release its first ever annual inflation data
based on the consumer price index (CPI) on Tuesday, a move to
monitor retail prices that is expected to make monetary policy
more effective in addressing demand-driven pressures.
Kingfisher Airlines, the cash-strapped Indian
carrier, are expected to fall after a weekend of cancelled
flights that saw it summoned to the aviation regulator and its
bank accounts frozen.
The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
was down 0.3 percent at 8:25 a.m. (0255 GMT),
minutes after news of the bailout package.
The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were
trading lower, indicating a weaker open for the local market.
The main 30-share index posted its seventh straight
weekly rise last week, its best run in nearly two years,
bolstered by strong foreign fund inflows.
The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday and
there are concerns shares have run up too fast in a short span
of time.
The benchmark index is up 18 percent this year, mainly on
buying by overseas portfolio investors who have pumped in over
$4.4 billion so far this year, after pulling out more than $500
million in 2011.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Syndicate Bank is likely to rise after it said
it planned to raise 5.4 billion rupees through an issue of
preferential shares to the government.
* Allahabad Bank is expected to rise after the
state-run lender said its board would meet on Wednesday to
consider issue of shares to Life Insurance Corp of India on a
preferential basis.
* JSW Steel, India's No. 3 steel maker, is likely
to rise after it said it would borrow $275 million for buyback
and redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds and capex.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro slips, Greece bailout hopes dented
* Oil rises to 8-month high on Iran, China moves
* Stocks, euro ease as market await Greek deal
* Wall St ends week higher before Greece decision
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Henry Foy and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
