* Sensex up 0.5 pct after Greek agreement
* Lenders lead, SBI up 1.8 pct
* Kingfisher falls as much as 20 pct after flights cut
(Updates to mid-morning, adds detail)
MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian shares rose on
Tuesday, as investors cheered the long-awaited agreement for a
crucial second bailout package for debt-stricken Greece, ahead
of the first release of India's new annual CPI inflation data.
Euro zone finance ministers concluded 13 hours of talks by
sealing a bailout for the country that will resolve its
immediate financing needs with a 130-billion-euro rescue package
and measures to cut its debt to 121 percent of GDP by 2020.
"Greece is, of course, good news for the market, it is very
positive news," said Kishor P. Ostwal, chairman of CNI Research.
"In addition to the news from Europe, things will likely
stay positive thanks to a lot of short positions in the market."
The main 30-share BSE stock index was up 0.49
percent at 18,378.05 at 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), with 21 of its
components rising.
Lenders led the gains, driven by hopes of an
easing of global economic turmoil by the Greek bailout and
Saturday's decision by China's central bank to cut its reserve
requirement ratio for banks, freeing up funds for loans.
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender,
rose 1.8 percent, while rival ICICI Bank gained 0.5
percent. The sector index topped the benchmark index.
India will release its first ever annual inflation data
based on the consumer price index (CPI) on Tuesday, a move to
monitor retail prices that is expected to make monetary policy
more effective in addressing demand-driven pressures.
Kingfisher Airlines, the cash-strapped Indian
carrier that cancelled scores of flights over the weekend as its
bank accounts were frozen by tax authorities, plunged as much as
20 percent.
India's aviation regulator has summoned Kingfisher to
explain the cancellations, while the Mint newspaper said on
Tuesday the carrier would soon return aircraft to lessors due to
payment defaults.
The stock has lost more than 60 percent of its value since
January 2011.
State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp was up 3.9
percent, a day after a local media report said two Gulf wealth
funds had pledged to buy up the company's planned 5 percent
stake sale.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.5 percent at
5,592.10.
Indian shares posted their seventh straight weekly rise last
week, their best run in nearly two years, bolstered by strong
foreign fund inflows.
The benchmark BSE index is up more than 18 percent this
year, mainly on buying by overseas portfolio investors who have
pumped in over $4.4 billion so far, after pulling out more than
$500 million in 2011.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
briefly turned positive on news of the
agreement, before slipping again.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Syndicate Bank rose as much as 2.7 percent after
the lender said it planned to raise 5.4 billion rupees through
an issue of preferential shares to the government.
* Allahabad Bank climbed as much as 2.4 percent
after the state-run lender said its board would meet on
Wednesday to consider issue of shares to Life Insurance Corp of
India on a preferential basis.
* JSW Steel rose 2.4 percent after India's No. 3
steel maker said it would borrow $275 million for buyback and
redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds and capital
expenditure.
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infratech on 33.8 million shares
* IFCI on 14.1 million shares
* Suzlon Energy on 10.4 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro gains after Greece bailout deal
* Brent hovers near $120, Iran supply cuts support
* Euro jumps, stocks pare losses on Greek deal
* Wall St ends week higher before Greece decision
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
