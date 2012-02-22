MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian shares are expected
to face resistance early on Wednesday after climbing to their
highest close in nearly seven months in the previous session,
but the rally is unlikely to run out of steam.
K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital
Market in New Delhi, there could be profit-taking but the
underlying momentum remained strong.
"Any downside would be considered as an entry point by the
people who missed out earlier," he said, adding he expected the
market to bounce back by midday.
Investors are expecting the government will finalise a road
map for infrastructure investments, while moderation of
inflation should give the central bank more room to ease
monetary policy.
The central bank reviews policy on March 15, and the
government will unveil its annual budget the following day.
Tata Motors could rise after its chief financial
officer said the company plans to double investments in its
Jaguar Land Rover brands to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) a
year to help launch new products and variants.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is likely to rise
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it reached a
limited, temporary arrangement to import Lipodox from the Indian
drugmaker and its distribution subsidiary, Caraco Pharmaceutical
Laboratories Ltd.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan and the Nifty India stock futures traded
in Singapore were both down 0.18 percent by 0232 GMT,
pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries could
rise after the company finalised a joint venture with Sibur,
Russia's largest petrochemical company, to set up a butyl rubber
plant in India.
* State-run Bank of India is expected to rise after
its board approved raising funds through issue of shares to the
government and Life Insurance Corporation of India on a
preferential basis.
* Private-sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank is likely
to fall after Fitch Ratings downgraded it to BBB- from BBB and
also put it on "rating watch negative" citing risks to operating
performance and thin capital base.
* Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd may rise after it
said its unit signed a drug discovery pact with U.S.-based
Mnemosyne Pharmaceutical Inc.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro relief proves fleeting, China data eyed
* Oil rises to 9-mth high on Greece rescue, Iran cuts
* Markets pause as Greece reality bites, oil worries
* Wall St loses steam after Dow crosses 13,000
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
