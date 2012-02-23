MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday on concerns over a slowdown in the global economy, including higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may be sliding toward recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece. Mobile operator Bharti Airtel may fall after South Africa-based Econet Wireless filed a suit on Wednesday seeking at least $3.1 billion in damages from Bharti in a dispute over the ownership of its subsidiary Airtel Nigeria. Kingfisher Airlines is likely to come under further pressure after State Bank of India, the carrier's biggest lender, said it had not given any fresh loans to the ailing airlines. The escalating Iranian nuclear row, which has helped push up oil prices 11 percent this year, also returned to the radar for global investors. By 0305 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures index traded in Singapore was little changed. On Wednesday, India's benchmark 30-share index fell 1.54 percent to 18,145.25. STOCKS TO WATCH * DB Realty will likely fall after United Arab Emirates telecom operator Etisalat said late on Wednesday it would shut down the operations of its telecoms joint venture with the Indian company. * Sterlite Industries is seen rising after the Financial Express newspaper reported on Thursday that London-listed parent company Vendanta would sell stakes in three units to the Indian company in an all-share deal. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Yen, pound pressured; euro surprisingly resilient * U.S. crude adds to losses, Brent pares gains on APIs * Markets ease as focus moves to growth, oil prices * Banks sink on European economic worry * For closing rates of Indian ADRs * Foreign institutional investor flows (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview