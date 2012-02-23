MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian shares are expected
to open lower on Thursday on concerns over a slowdown in the
global economy, including higher oil prices and data showing the
euro zone may be sliding toward recession, fanning fresh worries
about Greece.
Mobile operator Bharti Airtel may fall after South
Africa-based Econet Wireless filed a suit on Wednesday seeking
at least $3.1 billion in damages from Bharti in a dispute over
the ownership of its subsidiary Airtel Nigeria.
Kingfisher Airlines is likely to come under
further pressure after State Bank of India, the
carrier's biggest lender, said it had not given any fresh loans
to the ailing airlines.
The escalating Iranian nuclear row, which has helped push up
oil prices 11 percent this year, also returned to the radar for
global investors.
By 0305 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was down 0.5 percent, while
the Nifty India stock futures index traded in Singapore
was little changed.
On Wednesday, India's benchmark 30-share index fell
1.54 percent to 18,145.25.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* DB Realty will likely fall after United Arab
Emirates telecom operator Etisalat said late on
Wednesday it would shut down the operations of its telecoms
joint venture with the Indian company.
* Sterlite Industries is seen rising after the
Financial Express newspaper reported on Thursday that
London-listed parent company Vendanta would sell stakes
in three units to the Indian company in an all-share deal.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Yen, pound pressured; euro surprisingly resilient
* U.S. crude adds to losses, Brent pares gains on APIs
* Markets ease as focus moves to growth, oil prices
* Banks sink on European economic worry
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
