* Sensex down 0.4 on profit-taking
* Rising oil prices cause for concern
* India's first IPO this year fully covered
(Updates to close, adds detail)
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian shares fell for a
second consecutive day on Thursday as investors took profits on
expiry of monthly derivatives amid concerns about high oil
prices.
The 30-share BSE index closed down 0.37 percent, or
66.75 points, at 18,078.50, after climbing into positive
territory for some time. Eighteen of its components declined.
"The markets were choppy because of the expiry of the
derivatives contracts today," said Neeraj Dewan, director at
Quantum securities in New Delhi.
"From tomorrow the focus will be on global markets and if
the U.S. markets close higher we could have a positive opening.
If the oil situation gets murky it will affect Indian markets,"
he said.
India looks vulnerable to profit-taking in the short term
after recent outperformance, rising oil prices, and seasonally
tighter monetary conditions, UBS said in a note.
Investors are also awaiting further evidence on the health
of the global economy as high oil prices threaten to fuel
inflationary pressures and increase costs for companies,
affecting their profitability.
India has asked Saudi Arabia to raise oil supplies by 4-5
million tonnes every year as the country is expanding its
refinery capacity to meet growing consumption, Oil Minister S.
Jaipal Reddy said on Thursday.
The BSE index, which fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, is still
up almost 17 percent since the end of December on the back of a
sharp rise in foreign portfolio investment.
ICICI Bank was among the leading losers,
falling 1.4 percent on profit-taking. The lender, the country's
second-largest bank, is still up nearly 38 percent in 2012.
Top lender State Bank of India rose as much as 3
percent after an official said the bank has not given further
loans to debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines. However, it
gave up most of the gains and ended up 0.2 percent.
Miner Sterlite Industries fell nearly 4 percent on
media reports that India-focused miner Vedanta is
considering a move to restructure its holdings in Sterlite and
Sesa Goa, potentially merging the two, dealers said.
The 50-share NSE index closed 0.4 percent lower at
5,483.3. In the broader market, losers outpaced gainers in the
ratio of nearly 2:1 on heavy volume of more than 1.2 billion
shares.
An initial public offer by India's Multi Commodity Exchange
(MCX) to raise up to $134 million was fully covered on Thursday,
the second day of the sale, indicating investors were shifting
their money to new offerings.
The first IPO by an Indian company in 2012 is seen as a test
of investor appetite for share sales after weak local markets
forced many companies to shelve stock offerings last year.
Other offerings in the pipeline include follow-on share sale
by state-run companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Steel
Authority of India and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* Bharat Petroleum rose 5.2 percent on expectation
of rising valuations of its Mozambique assets, dealers said.
* Bearing maker SKF India fell 2.8 percent after
the company said net profit for the December quarter was more
than 8 percent lower than year ago period.
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infratech on 126 million shares
* Unitech on 50 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 38 million shares
(Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview