NEW DELHI, Feb 24 Indian shares are likely to trade with a positive bias on Friday after falling for two straight sessions, but top lender State Bank of India could drop after it priced a share issue to the government at a discount. "It should be flattish with positive vibes," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global Securities. "It's the beginning of a new F&O series ahead of a data-heavy month," he said, referring to the new monthly derivatives contracts that start on Friday. State-run SBI said late on Thursday it would issue shares to the federal government at 2,191.69 rupees each to raise about 79 billion rupees ($1.6 billion). The shares closed at 2,260.50 rupees ahead of the news. "We may see a short-time fall in SBI, more of a knee-jerk reaction," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K. R. Choksey. "The market will likely be rangebound today." Asian shares rose on Friday as solid U.S. data improved sentiment, but the upside may be capped by concerns that rising oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro zone economy and moves to take profits after recent gains. At 0245 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.23 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures index traded in Singapore was up 0.14 percent, indicating a higher opening. STOCKS TO WATCH * Reliance Industries is seen rising after the Economic Times reported on Friday that India's largest company by market capitalisation plans to raise $500 million through a foreign bond sale. * Housing Development Finance Corp will be watched after sources said on Thursday that Citigroup Inc plans to raise up to $2.1 billion by selling its entire stake in the Indian top mortgage lender. * DB Realty will likely fall after United Arab Emirates telecom operator Etisalat said on Thursday it had started legal proceedings against executives at DB Group, its Indian mobile phone joint venture partner. * Tata Steel shares likely rise after sources said late on Thursday that the company plans to raise $610 million by March through 10-year bonds. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro at highs after short squeeze, outlook brittle * Brent crude hits record high in euros * Shares inch up but growth worry caps * Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs * For closing rates of Indian ADRs * Foreign institutional investor flows (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)