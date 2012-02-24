NEW DELHI, Feb 24 Indian shares are likely
to trade with a positive bias on Friday after falling for two
straight sessions, but top lender State Bank of India
could drop after it priced a share issue to the government at a
discount.
"It should be flattish with positive vibes," said
Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global
Securities.
"It's the beginning of a new F&O series ahead of a
data-heavy month," he said, referring to the new monthly
derivatives contracts that start on Friday.
State-run SBI said late on Thursday it would issue shares to
the federal government at 2,191.69 rupees each to raise about 79
billion rupees ($1.6 billion). The shares closed at 2,260.50
rupees ahead of the news.
"We may see a short-time fall in SBI, more of a knee-jerk
reaction," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K. R.
Choksey. "The market will likely be rangebound today."
Asian shares rose on Friday as solid U.S. data improved
sentiment, but the upside may be capped by concerns that rising
oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro zone
economy and moves to take profits after recent gains.
At 0245 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was up 0.23 percent, while
the Nifty India stock futures index traded in Singapore
was up 0.14 percent, indicating a higher opening.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Reliance Industries is seen rising after the
Economic Times reported on Friday that India's largest company
by market capitalisation plans to raise $500 million through a
foreign bond sale.
* Housing Development Finance Corp will be watched
after sources said on Thursday that Citigroup Inc plans to
raise up to $2.1 billion by selling its entire stake in the
Indian top mortgage lender.
* DB Realty will likely fall after United Arab
Emirates telecom operator Etisalat said on Thursday it
had started legal proceedings against executives at DB Group,
its Indian mobile phone joint venture partner.
* Tata Steel shares likely rise after sources said
late on Thursday that the company plans to raise $610 million by
March through 10-year bonds.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro at highs after short squeeze, outlook brittle
* Brent crude hits record high in euros
* Shares inch up but growth worry caps
* Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview