MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian shares are expected
to drop on Monday, extending last week's first weekly drop in
2012, as investors take profits on high oil prices that could
revive inflation worries.
The spike in oil prices, driven by heightening tension
between Iran and the West, has also raised concerns about damage
to the fragile global economy.
Investors will also be cautious ahead of election results
from the key state of Uttar Pradesh due in early March and the
federal budget on March 16, said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head
of research, SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd.
Top oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
will be watched as a panel of ministers will meet on Monday to
discuss a share sale in the state-controlled company.
Kingfisher Airlines may open up after UK-based
the Times newspaper cited the chairman Vijay Mallya as saying
the struggling airline is talking with two foreign carriers
about a potential rescue package that could be announced within
days.
Vedanta Group companies, Sterlite Industries and
iron ore miner Sesa Goa, will be watched after the
group said it plans to merge the units to cut costs.
The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
was down 0.4 percent by 0225 GMT, while the
Nifty India stock futures in Singapore slipped 0.3
percent.
The 30-share BSE index fell 2 percent last week to
17,923.57, after registering weekly gains for seven weeks in a
row.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is seen rising
after a top official said the road builder plans to raise toll
rates by about 6-8 percent from April on a project in the
southern state of Karnataka.
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd may fall after the
drugmaker said it has recalled seven batches of oral
contraceptive tablets, norgestimate and ethinyl estradiol, from
the U.S. following a packaging error.
* IDBI Bank could rise after the lender said
state-run Life Insurance Corp on India has agreed to subscribe
to up to 5 percent of its equity capital.
* United Spirits Ltd may rise after the
liquor-maker said it has not provided any corporate guarantee on
behalf of debt-ridden Kingfisher Airlines.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm
* Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions
* Hopes for Europe underpin euro, oil hurts stocks
* S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
