* High oil prices trigger inflation worries
* ICICI Bank, State Bank fall more than 2 pct each
* Tata Steel, SAIL, Tata Motors, Maruti drop
* Kingfisher rises on rescue hopes
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian shares fell more
than 1 percent on Monday, extending last week's 2 percent
decline, as high global oil prices revived concerns about
inflation in the country that imports about 80 percent of its
oil consumption.
Lenders such as ICICI Bank and bigger rival State
Bank of India led the losers on worry price pressures
could make it difficult for the central bank to ease monetary
policy.
Automakers and steel producers also fell as investors took
profits after the main stock index posted its first weekly
decline in 2012 last week.
"High oil prices, forthcoming federal budget and results of
elections for five states are weighing on investors' mind," said
Jigar Shah, senior vice president at KIM ENG Securities.
Brent crude stayed near 10-month highs above $125 on Monday
due to concerns over supply disruption as tension rose over
Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
At 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was down 1.09 percent at 17,727.54, with 23 of its components
falling. It had opened up 0.3 percent.
The benchmark is still up nearly 15 percent since the end of
December on foreign fund inflows of about $5.5 billion.
The government will present its budget on March 16 for the
fiscal year that begins on April 1, amid slowing economic growth
and mounting concerns about public finances.
The election results due on March 6 in five states of
Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh would give
an indication about the outlook for the Congress party, which
heads the federal coalition, before nationwide elections in
2014.
ICICI Bank fell 2.4 percent and State Bank of
India shed 2.1 percent.
Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India
fell by more than 3 percent.
Top carmaker Maruti Suzuki dropped 1.1 percent,
while utility vehicle and tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra
lost 2.2 percent and Tata Motors fell almost
1 percent.
Sterlite Industries was down 0.7 percent after
opening up 6.2 percent after its parent Vedanta said on
the weekend it would merge the company with sister concern and
iron ore miner Sesa Goa to create Sesa Sterlite.
Sesa Goa was down 9 percent at 206.50 rupees.
The boards of the two companies have approved to issue three
shares of Sesa Goa for every five shares held in Sterlite.
The 50-share NSE index was down 1.03
percent at 5,373.20. In the broader market, there were about
4.06 losers for every gainer on volume of 267 million shares.
Kingfisher Airlines rose as much as 3.3 percent
after UK-based the Times newspaper cited the company's chairman
as saying the struggling airline is talking with two foreign
carriers about a potential rescue package that could be
announced within days.
Elsewhere, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than
Japan was down 0.7 percent.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* SKS Microfinance Ltd was up 0.6 percent at
129.40 rupees, after the microlender said it has raised 787
million rupees from a state-run bank.
* Subex Ltd rose as much as 1.6 percent after the
telecom applications provider said the Reserve Bank of India has
approved extension of maturity of all outstanding foreign
currency bonds to July 9.
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infra with 24.5 million shares
* Sterlite Industries with 16.6 million shares
* IFCI Ltd with 8.3 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Yen hits 9-month low vs dollar, euro holds firm
* Oil hurts stocks, Europe hopes underpin euro
* Brent slips, stays above $125 on supply concerns
* S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
