* Bargain hunting emerges after 5.3 pct fall over 4 days
* Lenders, metals, automakers rise
* Software exporters TCS, Infosys drop
(Updates to mid morning, adds comments, detail)
NEW DELHI, Feb 28 Indian shares rose more
than 1 percent on Tuesday as investors scooped up bargains,
after the market fell 5.3 percent over four sessions.
Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries, No. 2
lender ICICI Bank and automaker Tata Motors
led the gains.
By 0538 GMT, the main 30-share BSE index was up
1.4 percent at 17,690.64, with all but three of its components
rising.
The benchmark had fallen 2.7 percent on Monday, extending
last week's 2 percent decline, which was its first weekly fall
in 2012.
The index is up more than 14 percent since the end of
December as foreign funds bought shares worth $7.1 billion on
expectations the economy would pick up pace in the coming fiscal
year that starts in April.
"The market is again looking attractive after the recent
fall," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Mutual Fund.
Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest weight on the
benchmark index, rose 2.2 percent, while State Bank of India
climbed 1.95 percent and ICICI Bank gained 2.4 percent.
Tata Motors, whose products include trucks, buses, luxury
brands Jaguar Land Rover and the Nano -- the world's cheapest
car -- rose 4.5 percent.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp was up 0.8 percent and
GAIL India rose 1.6 percent after a media report said
the two state-run companies plan to offer $2 billion to acquire
Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy.
Top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services
and No. 2 Infosys were down 2 percent and
0.46 percent respectively. India's $76-billion software service
industry gets majority of its revenue from the United States and
Europe.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.49 percent at
5,359.95. In the broader market, there were about 5 gainers for
every loser on a volume of 286 million shares.
Still, there were political and economic risks ahead,
traders said.
"The correction seems to be over for now though the market
may not make much headway immediately and would be waiting for
the state assembly election results and the budget," said D. D.
Sharma, chief executive officer at brokerage Risk Capital
Advisors.
The election results due on March 6 in five states of
Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh would give
an indication about the outlook for the Congress party, which
heads the federal coalition, before nationwide elections in
2014.
The government will present the annual budget on March 16
for the fiscal year 2012/13, amid slowing economic growth and
mounting concerns about public finances.
Elsewhere, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than
Japan was up 0.5 percent.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Gitanjali Gems rose as much as 3.2 percent after
a top executive at India's largest jewellery retailer told
Reuters the company was close to acquiring a jewellery retail
company in China.
* Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose as much as 5
percent after the company's board approved issuing up to 6.6
million shares, totalling about 500 million rupees, to Caduceus
Asia Mauritius Ltd.
* GVK Power and Infrastructure rose 4.4 percent
after the Mint newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the
company is in talks with UK-based BG Group to sell stake
in seven oil and gas blocks off India's west coast. Neither
companies could immediately be reached for comment.
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infra with 24.7 million shares
* Suzon Energy with 9.7 million shares
* IFCI Ltd with 8.9 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Profit taking knocks wind out of euro, ECB eyed
* Markets consolidate, oil remains risk
* Brent slips below $124 after rally, supply woes support
* Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
