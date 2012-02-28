* Banks, automakers rise on rate cut hopes
* Foreign fund buying top $7.1 bln in 2012
(Updates to close, adds comments, detail)
NEW DELHI, Feb 28 Indian shares climbed
1.6 percent on Tuesday, snapping a four-session slide, with
banks and automakers leading the rise on expectations for an
interest rate cut next month.
Fund managers are betting the economy would pick up pace in
the coming fiscal year that start in April after slowing sharply
in the current year, traders said.
"Investors who felt left out in the rally since the
beginning of the year are buying since the markets have fallen
in the past few sessions," said Alex Mathews, who heads research
at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.
The main 30-share BSE index closed up 1.64 percent,
or 285.37 points, at 17,731.12 with all but six of its
components rising.
The benchmark, which fell 5.3 percent over the previous four
sessions, is up 14.7 percent in 2012 on foreign fund buying of
about $7.1 billion worth of shares.
A sharp slowdown in infrastructure sector output
growth to 0.5 percent in January from an upwardly
revised annual growth of 4.6 percent in the previous month,
should pile pressure on the central bank to ease its tight
policy, traders said.
The sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial
output.
Data due on Wednesday is expected to show the economy likely
grew at its slowest pace in more than two years during the final
months of 2011, a Reuters poll showed.
Gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew
at an annual 6.4 percent rate in the quarter to end-December,
according to the poll of 26 economists. Forecasts ranged from
6.0 to 7.3 percent with a majority of them lying below the
consensus.
Mathews said this would further fuel expectations for a rate
cut when the central bank reviews policy on March 15.
State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender,
rose 5.1 percent, ICICI Bank gained 2.6 percent and
HDFC Bank added 2.9 percent.
Automakers, whose sales get a boost from cheaper credit,
rallied. Tata Motors, whose products include trucks,
buses, luxury brands Jaguar Land Rover and the Nano -- the
world's cheapest car -- firmed 5.15 percent while carmaker
Maruti Suzuki rose 1 percent.
Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries, which has
the heaviest weight on the benchmark index, rose 1.93 percent.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp advanced 0.84 percent and
GAIL India added 0.7 percent after a media report said
the two state-run companies plan to offer $2 billion to acquire
Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy.
Top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services
and No. 2 Infosys shed 2.04 percent and 0.38
percent respectively. India's showpiece $76-billion software
services industry gets most of its revenue from the United
States and Europe.
The 50-share NSE index rose 1.79 percent to
5,375.50. In the broader market, there were about 6 gainers for
every loser on a volume of 863 million shares.
Elsewhere, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than
Japan was up 1.01 percent.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* GVK Power and Infrastructure rose 8.1 percent to
17.30 rupees after the Mint newspaper cited unnamed sources as
saying the company is in talks with UK-based BG Group to
sell stake in seven oil and gas blocks off India's west coast.
GVK denied any deal of a stake sale.
* Hexaware Technologies Ltd closed up 6.6 percent
at 114.30 rupees after news channel ET Now cited sources as
saying that Tokyo-headquartered NEC Corp is in talks to buy out
the software services provider.
* JSW Steel Ltd rose 4.6 percent to 793.85 rupees
after the company's January crude steel production increased 39
percent on the year.
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infra with 77.8 million shares
* IFCI Ltd with 34.6 million shares
* Suzon Energy with 28.6 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro near 3-mth high vs dollar, yen subdued
* Prospect of ECB money supports euro, shares
* Brent crude oil slips on demand worries
* U.S. stock index futures signal early gains
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview