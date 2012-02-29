NEW DELHI, Feb 29 Indian shares are likely to start higher on Wednesday on hopes for foreign capital investments, and investors would then watch economic growth data for direction. Gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew at an annual 6.4 percent rate in the quarter to end-December, the slowest pace in more than two years, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). "Buying that started in the previous session will continue and further direction will be provided by the GDP data," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities. The main 30-share BSE index rose 1.64 percent on Tuesday, after falling 5.3 percent over the previous four sessions. State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp may rise after it said it would launch on Thursday a share sale through an auction that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion. Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground on Wednesday ahead of a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank which is likely to provide further cues. The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.39 percent by 0237 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was up 0.8 percent, indicating a higher start for Indian shares. STOCKS TO WATCH * National Aluminium Co Ltd may rise, after its chairman said the state-run metal producer is likely to finalise within a month a deal to set up an alumina refinery in the western state of Gujarat. * Ramky Infrastructure could rise after three sources told Reuters that a group firm, Ramky Enviro Engineers, plans to raise up to $125 million though an initial public offering. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro pins hopes on ECB, dollar eyes Bernanke * Oil drops again amid fears of slowing demand * Stocks firm, euro steady ahead of ECB * Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, lower oil * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview