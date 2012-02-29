NEW DELHI Feb 28 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent early on Wednesday, led by gains in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and BHEL Ltd, while investors awaited economic growth data for direction.

At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.18 percent at 17,940.87, with all of its components advancing.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose as much as 4.6 percent, a day before a government stake sale in the company to raise at least $2.5 billion.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.23 percent at 5,441.75. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)