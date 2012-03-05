MUMBAI, March 5 Indian shares are expected to start lower on Monday as investors await election results from five states on Tuesday, with voter surveys indicating the Congress party lagging regional groupings. Rahul Gandhi failed to deliver the election comeback he had promised for the Congress party in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, according to voter surveys released after the phased, month-long poll ended on Saturday. Oil and Natural Gas Corp could see gains after the government said it raised $2.57 billion in a share auction at an average price of 303.67 rupees a share. Asian shares were subdued as investors turned watchful of developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and the oil market. The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.94 percent by 0258 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.3 percent. Nifty stock futures index in Singapore was down 0.3 percent, indicating a weak opening in the local market. The main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.19 percent at 17,636.99 points, in a special trading session on Saturday. STOCKS TO WATCH * Raymond is likely to rise after the Economic Times newspaper reported that the private equity arm of luxury product group LVMH is in talks to invest about $150 million in the Indian apparel-maker's unit. Neither companies could be immediately reached for comment. * Spicejet may rise after the budget carrier said after market-hours on Friday it would issue up to 42.9 million equity shares on preferential basis to the controlling shareholder Kalanithi Maran. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle * Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply scare * Shares ease as investors await more data * Wall St slips but S&P up for 3rd straight week * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview