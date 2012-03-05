* Investors wary ahead of election results on Tuesday
* Poor showing by Congress could slow reforms, analyst says
* Banks, ONGC slip, Tata Motors gains
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, March 5 Indian shares fell more
than 1 percent on Monday on worries a lower-than-expected
showing by the Congress party in elections to a crucial state
would make it difficult for the federal government to revive
stalled reforms.
The results are due on Tuesday but voter surveys released
after the phased, month-long poll ended on Saturday indicated
that Rahul Gandhi failed to deliver the election comeback he had
promised for the Congress party in the most populous state of
Uttar Pradesh.
"The exit poll results are not looking good for the
Congress. There is a valid concern that if the party does badly,
there will be a question mark over any reform plans by the
government," said Neeraj Dewan, director at New Delhi's Quantum
Securities.
"The trend will only be known tomorrow, but I expect markets
to be volatile until then."
By 10:10 a.m. (0440 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was down 1 percent at 17,460.12, with 26 of its
components lower.
Banks slipped on ebbing hopes of an interest rate cut in the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review on March 15. Analysts said
rising crude prices could force the central bank to maintain
status quo, on fears inflation may creep up again.
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender,
and rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank shed
fell 1.9 percent each.
A cut in interest rates would have helped boost credit
demand for banks.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp was down 1 percent at
277.60 rupees after the government's failure to sell all of the
shares in its $2.6 billion auction, with state-run Life
Insurance Corp having to bail out the issue.
"It is worrying that foreign investors were not interested
in ONGC shares. Rising crude prices will heighten the subsidy
sharing concerns further," Quantum's Dewan said.
Tata Motors bucked the trend and rose 1.5 percent
after sources told Reuters its Jaguar Land Rover unit is seeking
regulatory approvals for a joint venture with China's Chery
Automobile Co.
In the broader market, there were 829 losers for 435 gainers
on total volume of 156.3 million shares.
The 50-share NSE index was down 1 percent at
5,306.75.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Raymond rose 4.4 percent to 365.95 rupees after
the Economic Times newspaper reported that the private equity
arm of luxury product group LVMH is in talks to invest about
$150 million in the Indian apparel-maker's unit. Neither
companies could be reached for comment.
* JSW Steel, India's No. 2 steelmaker by capacity,
fell 2.8 percent to 764.40 rupees over worries about its
operations after the company said the quality of iron ore
offered in e-auctions is deteriorating substantially.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Suzlon Energy on 14.2 million shares
* Lanco Infratech on 8.4 million shares
* Reliance Power 7.3 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Dollar off 9-month high vs yen on profit-taking
* Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply scare
* Shares ease as investors await more data
* Wall St slips but S&P up for 3rd straight week
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
