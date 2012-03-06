MUMBAI, March 6 Indian shares are expected to fall for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, with investors wary ahead of the election results in the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The results expected by noon (0630 GMT) would give clues on the Congress-led federal coalition's ability to push through stalled reforms to boost flagging growth in Asia's third-largest economy. Market sentiment is also likely to be dented by weaker regional markets, as slowing economies in China and Europe and tension over Iran triggered profit booking after the recent rally. Tata Communications will be watched after sources told Reuters the company is seeking $2 billion in term loans to finance a potential bid for London-listed Cable & Wireless Worldwide. Hindalco Industries will also be on the radar after its U.S. unit and aluminum products maker Novelis Inc said it was selling three foil-manufacturing plants in Europe to focus on premium product markets. At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2 percent, while Japan fell 0.4 percent and South Korea was down 1.1 percent. The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.5 percent. India's benchmark 30-share index fell 1.55 percent on Monday to 17,362.87, its lowest close in more than a month. STOCKS TO WATCH * Kingfisher Airlines is likely to rise after the Business Standard reported private equity firms TPG, Cerberus Capital and Blackstone have shown interest to buy stake in the debt-crippled carrier. Kingfisher spokesman didn't answer Reuters' call for comments. * Himadri Chemicals will be watched after it told Reuters late on Monday it was interested in buying bigger European peer Ruetgers Group, which is being put up for sale by private equity owner Triton. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * China worries hit growth currencies; euro off lows * Oil firms on Iran fears, growth worry curbs gains * Shares, growth assets weighed by economy Worries * Wall St slips as China trims growth target * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sanjeev Chatterjee and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview