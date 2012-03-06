MUMBAI, March 6 Indian shares are expected
to fall for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, with
investors wary ahead of the election results in the crucial
northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
The results expected by noon (0630 GMT) would give clues on
the Congress-led federal coalition's ability to push through
stalled reforms to boost flagging growth in Asia's third-largest
economy.
Market sentiment is also likely to be dented by weaker
regional markets, as slowing economies in China and Europe and
tension over Iran triggered profit booking after the recent
rally.
Tata Communications will be watched after sources
told Reuters the company is seeking $2 billion in term loans to
finance a potential bid for London-listed Cable & Wireless
Worldwide.
Hindalco Industries will also be on the radar
after its U.S. unit and aluminum products maker Novelis Inc
said it was selling three foil-manufacturing plants in
Europe to focus on premium product markets.
At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was down 1.2 percent, while
Japan fell 0.4 percent and South Korea was down
1.1 percent.
The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down
0.5 percent.
India's benchmark 30-share index fell 1.55 percent
on Monday to 17,362.87, its lowest close in more than a month.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Kingfisher Airlines is likely to rise after the
Business Standard reported private equity firms TPG, Cerberus
Capital and Blackstone have shown interest to buy stake in the
debt-crippled carrier. Kingfisher spokesman didn't answer
Reuters' call for comments.
* Himadri Chemicals will be watched after it told
Reuters late on Monday it was interested in buying bigger
European peer Ruetgers Group, which is being put up for sale by
private equity owner Triton.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* China worries hit growth currencies; euro off lows
* Oil firms on Iran fears, growth worry curbs gains
* Shares, growth assets weighed by economy Worries
* Wall St slips as China trims growth target
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Sanjeev Chatterjee and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing
by Ranjit Gangadharan)
